The WWE NXT Deadline event features the first two Iron Survivor Challenge matches in WWE history, plus Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Apollo Crews and more. NXT Deadline is the final WWE Premium Live Event of 2022 taking place on Saturday, December 10th. They are going to have five matches on the show including the Iron Survivor Series Challenge matches that will go for 25 minutes. They aren’t going to have Mandy Rose defend the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee defend the NXT North American Title and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Only two title matches is a bit low for a PLE event, but the Iron Survivor Challenge matches are a big selling point of this show. That’s probably why they decided on just two title matches.

6 HOURS AGO