Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
WWE Top 10 Most Watched Videos Of 2022 (VIDEO)
A list of WWE’s top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos has been unveiled with some predictable choices, but also some surprises too. As the year 2022 comes to a close in a few weeks, WWE has decided to post a Top 10 video counting down the top ten most watched videos of the year on their YouTube channel. As most WWE fans probably know, WWE posts Top 10 (and sometimes Top 20) videos every week covering different topics. In this case, it’s about 2022 videos.
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (SPOILER)
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match that will air Friday, the 9th of December on Rampage. Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas closed a short but important chapter in company history as William Regal gave a farewell address adding that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club til he dies.” That message came after Tony Khan confirmed prior to the show that Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE, where his son competes as part of NXT.
Why Mick Foley Doesn’t Want Steve Austin To Wrestle Again
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has explained why he doesn’t want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin lace up his boots one more time. At WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin was advertised to be a guest on The Kevin Owens Show to close the first night of the event. With the two men settled in the ring, Owens’ plan soon became clear as he issued a challenge to Austin for a match, something The Texas Rattlesnake was only too ready to accept. In the end, Austin defeated Owens in an exciting brawl, marking his first return to action in a WWE ring in nineteen years.
Ex-Ring Of Honor Stars At WWE Tryout
Two former Ring of Honor stars have been participating in a WWE tryout and were spotted in the crowd for the 6th of December edition of NXT. PWInsider has reported that WWE was holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which will run for the best part of a week. Two names that were initially confirmed to be attending were 23-year-old MLW star KC Navarro was attending as was former AEW and IMPACT Wrestling star, Kylie Rae. But now it has emerged that former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch are also part of the tryout.
John Cena Returning To WWE For Final Smackdown Of 2022
John Cena is back in WWE for the last episode of Smackdown in 2022. It has been about six months since John Cena appeared on the June 27th episode of Raw, which was a celebration of Cena’s 20-year run in WWE. Since then, Cena has been away from WWE because he’s busy filming movies, television shows, being in commercials and other things like “The Independent” on Peacock along with the comedy feature “The Bubble” at Netflix.
WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Rumour He Tried To Take Over TNA With Vince Russo
A WWE Hall of Famer has shot down suggestions that at one point he wanted to take over the creative direction of TNA alongside the controversial Vince Russo. Following a very successful run in WWE, Kurt Angle set his sights on new pastures in 2006 and joined TNA, the company where he would spend most of the next decade. Angle became a six-time TNA World Champion in the company and in 2013 he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. However, his time in the company was not always smooth sailing.
WWE Discussing New Reality Show Idea With E! Network
WWE is talking to E! Network about working together to get back to producing a new reality TV show together. Over the past decade, WWE produced two reality shows with E! Network focused on the women’s division. Total Divas premiered in 2013 and ran for nine seasons until 2019 with 120 episodes produced.
Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Dealing With Similar Short-Term Injuries
Two of WWE’s biggest stars are dealing with injuries as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are given time off to recover. The first-ever Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches on the WWE main roster took place at Survivor Series on November 26th. That WarGames saw Roman Reigns leading...
Miro Reportedly Declined Creative Idea That AEW Pitched To Him
Miro has been absent from AEW for a long time and he apparently shot down an idea that was pitched to him. Since his AEW debut in September, Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) has only wrestled in 29 matches in over two years. While his run in AEW has included a TNT Title reign in 2021 that lasted for 140 days, he hasn’t wrestled much in 2022. In fact, Miro has only wrestled four matches in AEW this year.
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Jake Roberts Says Ex-AEW Tag Team Champion Is “Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has said that he thinks a former AEW Tag Team Champion is “underrated” by everyone. FTR’s Dax Harwood has been on the run of his career in 2022, dominating the tag team scene with Cash Wheeler as the IWGP, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Champions as well as putting in stellar singles performances against the likes of CM Punk, Will Ospreay, and most recently, Bryan Danielson.
TJR: WWE NXT Deadline 2022 Preview
The WWE NXT Deadline event features the first two Iron Survivor Challenge matches in WWE history, plus Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Apollo Crews and more. NXT Deadline is the final WWE Premium Live Event of 2022 taking place on Saturday, December 10th. They are going to have five matches on the show including the Iron Survivor Series Challenge matches that will go for 25 minutes. They aren’t going to have Mandy Rose defend the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee defend the NXT North American Title and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Only two title matches is a bit low for a PLE event, but the Iron Survivor Challenge matches are a big selling point of this show. That’s probably why they decided on just two title matches.
Kurt Angle Understands Why WWE Star “Was Groomed By Vince McMahon”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has explained why he fully understands why Vince McMahon saw big things for one WWE star. For the first part of 2022 Austin Theory was closely associated on-screen with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The presence of McMahon was his first regular on-screen role in the company in several years and marked Theory as a superstar in waiting.
Sami Zayn Recalls Triple H Telling Him He Was A “Slow Burn Guy”
Sami Zayn has reflected on something from earlier in his career as it relates to his current run of success in The Bloodline. The year 2022 has been a great one for Sami Zayn in terms of becoming a bigger star in WWE. While he lost to a non-wrestler like Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 (it was a very entertaining match) and he hasn’t won the Intercontinental Title as he has done in the past, Zayn is a major player in WWE thanks to his role in The Bloodline.
Eric Bischoff On Why The WWE Hall OF Fame Beats All Other Career Highlights
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has explained why he’s prouder of his WWE Hall of Fame induction than any other of his career achievements. Eric Bischoff made his way from a self-proclaimed third-string announcer in WCW to becoming the man in charge of the entire company in the early nineties. With Bischoff at the helm, WCW took the fight to Vince McMahon’s WWE, taking talent and forcing McMahon into big changes as the Monday Night Wars came into sharp focus.
Chris Jericho Reacts To AEW Making Winnipeg Debut
Chris Jericho has commented on AEW making their debut in his hometown of Winnipeg in 2023. For the second time, AEW will be going to Canada. The first AEW show outside of the United States took place on October 12th when Dynamite was in Toronto. It was a night when Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Title while Orange Cassidy beat Pac to become the AEW All-Atlantic Champion.
Banned Stars Referenced On AEW Dynamite
Two stars that are not likely to ever appear on AEW television were referenced on AEW Dynamite as a huge title match was announced on the show. On Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas FTR challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship as they looked to add a fourth title to their repertoire.
Why Ronda Rousey Was “Bummed” After Survivor Series Match
Ronda Rousey has explained why she was left feeling “bummed” despite successfully defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series. Rousey put her title on the line against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames and after making the tank-driving star submit to her armbar, she left the event still champion.
