My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
WanderWisdom
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
WanderWisdom
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
WanderWisdom
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Robb Report
Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.
As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has announced a collaboration with sustainability partner, ElephantSkin, to onboard a new recyclable glove into its service areas. Not to be confused with actual elephant skin, The ElephantSkin glove is. a triple-layered, cotton glove which is treated with antiviral and antibacterial technology and is...
hotelnewsme.com
RESIDENT DJ OF TIDES BY MAREA
Fadi El Nemr popularly known as DJ Fedde @fadielnemr is a well-known Egyptian DJ & Radio music presenter @nrjegypt, and now playing as a Resident DJ at Tides by Marea, DIFC. He brings 14 years of banging experience and taste of open format style to the stage when he starts playing.
hotelnewsme.com
AURA SKYPOOL OFFERS A RANGE OF DISTINCTIVE EXPERIENCES THIS DECEMBER
AURA Skypool Lounge is inviting guests to enjoy a plethora of unique experiences this December to kick off the festive season at Dubai’s famed island in the sky. AURA will be hosting yoga classes between 8am – 9am every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, led by AURA’s Resident Wellness Coach (who is an experienced yogi, teacher, and performer).
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE GETS READY TO SHINE THIS FESTIVE SEASON
It’s almost time for the ho-ho-holidays at Global Village. Guests will be able to meet Santa and his helpers as they land at Global Village on Thursday, December 8, at 7:00pm for the festive tree lighting ceremony. Global Village’s famous 21-metre-high festive tree will be adorned with glistening lights...
Robb Report
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
hotelnewsme.com
REJUVENATE THE MIND, BODY, AND SOUL THIS FESTIVE SEASON AT ZOYA
This festive season, ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort invites guests to relax and rejuvenate with an exquisite range of festive offers, from cheerful celebrations to specially curated activities, treatments, and services. The region’s first fully integrated wellness experience, ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort offers a unique and holistic approach to...
Kennardo G. James
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
hotelnewsme.com
A TIME TO CELEBRATE
This Festive Season, surround yourself with family and friends at the award-winning Conrad Dubai. Delight in delectable cuisine to suit all palates, and sensational service as we welcome 2023 in celebratory style. Festive Afternoon Tea. Our Heavenly Afternoon Tea takes on an extra sprinkle of magic during the Festive Season....
hotelnewsme.com
SALAM DAKKAK – WINNER OF MENA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2023
Salam Dakkak, chef-owner of Bait Maryam restaurant in Dubai, has been named the Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef 2023. Chef Dakkak will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. The esteemed award forms part of the 50 Best organisation’s mission to honour female role models within the culinary industry and represents the first of three special award announcements that will precede the live event programme.
hotelnewsme.com
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF THE FESTIVE SEASON AT LPM RIYADH
Celebrate the magic of the festive season with friends and family at LPM Riyadh. Throughout the month of December, the sophisticated French Mediterranean restaurant will be transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with an exclusive menu selection designed especially for the occasion. Starting from 1st December, LPM Riyadh will unveil...
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVEROO’S TEAL SANTA IS COMING TO THIS YEAR’S FESTIVE RIPE MARKET
Christmas time is near and the festive cheer echoing across the city is living proof! As everyone goes about making the most of this wonderful time of the year, Deliveroo has decided to add in its exciting dash of teal to make the celebrations… truly santapplause-worthy! To spread the buzz in the most refreshing way, Deliveroo’s very own teal Santa will be making his way to the community’s most loved weekend destination – the festive Ripe Market!
