Holland, MI

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Stop suffering from back and hip pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Comeback

Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program

A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MUSKEGON, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Voices of Youth: Questioning the need for the grassy front yard

This story is being published to lift up and support local youth as part of the program “Voices of Youth Battle Creek," sponsored by On the Ground Battle Creek, part of Southwest Michigan's Second Wave, and financially supported through coalition underwriting. This story is written by Andre Bastian Ibarguengoitia a junior at St. Philip High School.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

