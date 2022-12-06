Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Parents celebrate adoption of own biological twins after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A two-year legal battle over their own biological children has ended in big smiles. Toddler twins Eames, wearing a bow tie and suspenders, and Ellison, with a bow in her hair, officially became part of the Myers family Thursday during an adoption ceremony, which is quite unique since they are the biological children of Tammy and Jordan Myers.
Family finally able to adopt their own biological children after 2-year battle
After a two year battle, a family finally adopted their own biological kids. Now they're working to change the state law that caused it.
Muskegon woman celebrates removal of tennis ball-sized brain tumor
A woman is celebrating an incredible recovery after doctors removed a tennis ball-sized tumor from her brain.
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
WOOD
Stop suffering from back and hip pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program
A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
secondwavemedia.com
Voices of Youth: Questioning the need for the grassy front yard
This story is being published to lift up and support local youth as part of the program “Voices of Youth Battle Creek," sponsored by On the Ground Battle Creek, part of Southwest Michigan's Second Wave, and financially supported through coalition underwriting. This story is written by Andre Bastian Ibarguengoitia a junior at St. Philip High School.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
secondwavemedia.com
Community Homeworks of Kalamazoo helps make the critical repairs that keep people in their homes
Editor's note: This story is part of Southwest Michigan Second Wave's series on solutions to homelessness. It is made possible by a coalition of funders including the City of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, the ENNA Foundation, and LISC. Community Homeworks has seen some scary things in home repair. Or, rather, home...
YAHOO!
Man wanted in 2021 crash that killed Rockford East High School student is in custody
The search for a 19-year-old Rockford man wanted on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence involving death of an East High School student is over. According to Rockford Police, Deahri Steele was taken into custody on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan, by the United States Marshals Service...
New ramen restaurant in GR helping fight childhood hunger with every bowl served
One of Grand Rapids' newest restaurants was created with two goals in mind — serving unique, authentic food while fighting childhood hunger in the process.
wgvunews.org
Health officials warn of impending influenza season as cases surge in Grand Rapids
Health officials from across the state held a press conference Wednesday to caution about a recent surge of flu cases in Michigan. Bethany Skillen, is the Manager of Geriatrics with Trinity Health Medical Group in Grand Rapids,. In Grand Rapids we are seeing a dramatic rise in hospitalizations due to...
More merge lanes planned for U.S. 131 just south of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of U.S. 131 is getting a remodel with a project designed to make it easier, and less stressful, for motorists to merge from one highway interchange to another. To get to that point, however, drivers should expect some closures when the $48 million...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
Business owner: hand-written 'mattress for sale' signs are not a scam
The often-advertised economy twin mattress is $95. The signs help get people in the door, the owner says.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Comments / 0