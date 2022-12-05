A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was convicted Friday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.

