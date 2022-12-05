Read full article on original website
List of events released for Hormel Institute’s “Paint the Town Pink” initiative
The Hormel Institute is gearing up for 2023 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP). PTTP is an annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. Since it started in 2011, PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. The 2023 PTTP...
Austin man convicted on felony manslaughter charge in Mower County District Court
A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was convicted Friday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball rolls by Mabel-Canton 89-34 Tuesday evening
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team was back in action at home in Lyle Tuesday evening versus the Mabel-Canton Cougars in a Southeast Conference showdown, and senior guard Buay Koak led four Athletics in double figures with 35 points, plus he added 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots as the Athletics steamrolled their way to an 89-34 win.
