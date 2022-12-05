ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ChargerReport

Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – After yesterday’s walkthrough, the Chargers held their first practice of the week on Thursday in which four players were held out as a result of injury. Safety Derwin James (groin) was listed on the injury report as a non-participant for the second consecutive day. On...
ClutchPoints

3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Andrew Luck Shared A Regret From His Career

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck addressed the media on Wednesday, one of his first public appearances after his surprise retirement from the NFL in 2019. At the time of his retirement, the public was certainly shocked to hear the news, and little information was made available. It appears that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy