Vernesia E. Williams
Vernesia Eugenia Williams, 57, of Pomona Park, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Clearwater Center, Clearwater. The daughter of Dewey “Shack” Williams, Sr. and Eva Mae (Simmons) Williams, she was born on Sunday, August 29, 1965, in Pomona Park, Florida. Vernesia was educated in the Putnam County School District and a graduate of Crescent City High School’s class of 1983 where she played basketball. She was a member of New Mt. Tamo Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Park. Upon graduating high school, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Tampa Vernesia, enjoyed drawing and was fondly known in the community as “Hollywood”.
Gustine “Gus” Moore
Gustine “Gus” Moore, 60, of Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, at the Haven-Roberts Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of late Adolph Moore and Rachel C. Robinson; he was born on November 10, 1962. Gustine...
Angela R. Wright
Angela Renee Hughes Wright, 59, of East Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Idus, Sr. and Thelma (Thomas) Hughes, she was born on Friday, February 1, 1963 in Palatka. She was educated in the Putnam County School District and a 1981 graduate of Palatka High School and a 1983 graduate of St. Johns River State College. Angela was united in marriage to Pastor Lorenzo Tracy Wright, Sr. on August 1, 1980. She was a member of Rhema Healing and Deliverance Missionaries where she served as a first lady, missionary, and community outreach liaison. Angela was employed as a bank teller for 10 years in Palatka, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (naval base). She was also a retail clerk and in later years, she was a floral designer, homecare assistant, homemaker, and minister. She enjoyed cooking, community outreach, reading, and mentoring.
Cedric Walker Sr.
Cedric Walker Sr. was a lifelong member of East Palatka, Fla., and son of Frank Walker and Juanita Hills. Cedric was born on Thursday, August 22, 1957. He was educated in the Putnam County School District class of 1975. He attended Palatka South High School. He was a laborer for many years with Warwick Logging. He was a machine operator at a local truss company.
Juanita V. Wright
Juanita Victoria Oxendine Wright, 85, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Deland Hospital. The daughter of Lewis, Sr. and Sally Oxendine, she was born on Monday, September 13, 1937 in Georgetown, FL. Juanita was educated in the Putnam County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, Georgetown. She retired as a laundry aide at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Crescent City. Juanita enjoyed reading, watching game shows, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Shirley M. Geuther
Shirley M. Geuther, 95, of Interlachen passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Port Jervis, New York, and had first lived in Interlachen from 1989-2011, returning to Interlachen from Cape Coral in 2020. She was a professional educator of children for 40 years. She had retired from the Lee County (Florida) School District in 1987, where she was an elementary school teacher and reading teacher. She also taught school in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A Methodist by faith, she enjoyed family activities, gardening, reading, cross-stich on T-shirts and travelling.
Carl “Buddy” Chambless
Carl “Buddy” Chambless, 76, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lake City following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of Palatka.
William Grant
William Grant, 95, of Palatka, answered his heavenly call Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Radiant Nursing And Rehab, Palatka. Arrangements are entrusted to E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Bernice Ryan
Bernice Ryan, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
John Pieniazek
John Pieniazek, 67, of Hastings, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Palatka fatal shooting under investigation, authorities say
A 48-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday morning in Palatka by someone he knew, authorities said. Palatka Police Department Capt. Matt Newcomb said that afternoon that authorities are not yet releasing the names of the victim and alleged shooter. The agency received a call around 1:30 a.m. Friday that someone had been shot in the 500 block of North 20th St. in Palatka, he said.
Willie Tisdale
Willie Tisdale, 65, of Lawtey, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Kindred Hospital N. Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Christmas parades, concerts planned for weekend
Local municipalities are gearing up for holiday celebrations across this weekend. There is no shortage of events Friday through Sunday. Get your calendars out and plan ahead. Christmas Music at the Bronson Mulholland House, 100 Madison St. in Palatka. – 6 p.m. – Organizers suggest bringing your own seating. Saturday.
Police apprehend alleged car dealership burglars
Two out-of-county men are accused of breaking into a car at a Palatka auto dealership Wednesday night and stripping the vehicle of parts. William Roberts, 24, and Tyler Jones, 22, both face charges…
Palatka man convicted in teen’s stabbing death
Jurors unanimously found a Palatka man guilty Wednesday of brutally murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2020. After about two hours of deliberation at the Putnam County Court Annex in Palatka, a…
New parking spots coming downtown
St. Johns Avenue will be getting a new parking lot as much of that road remains closed for repairs and improvements, Palatka commissioners decided Thursday. The parking lot will be located in what…
Authorities apprehend robbery suspect
A convenience store in Putnam Hall was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, authorities say. On Wednesday, authorities arrested the suspected armed robber. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced…
Longtime employee likely to be named assistant city manager
Palatka city staff named a potential interim city manager Thursday, relieving doubts about who will step into the current city manager’s shoes when he retires in the spring. Jonathan Griffith,…
