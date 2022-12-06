ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Vernesia E. Williams

Vernesia Eugenia Williams, 57, of Pomona Park, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Clearwater Center, Clearwater. The daughter of Dewey “Shack” Williams, Sr. and Eva Mae (Simmons) Williams, she was born on Sunday, August 29, 1965, in Pomona Park, Florida. Vernesia was educated in the Putnam County School District and a graduate of Crescent City High School’s class of 1983 where she played basketball. She was a member of New Mt. Tamo Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Park. Upon graduating high school, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Tampa Vernesia, enjoyed drawing and was fondly known in the community as “Hollywood”.
POMONA PARK, FL
Pete Myers

Wilber “Pete” Allen Myers gave up the ghost and celebrated his first heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 68. Pete Myers was a lifelong resident of Putnam County, Florida, and was always the man around town that everyone knew, and everyone could count on. He wouldn’t only give you the shirt off his back, but also would ask if you needed a hot meal and some pocket change. Being a true “Florida Man,” Pete, in his earlier years, showed no shyness to an adventure; whether it be wading into alligator-infested waters to hit that legendary fishing-hole (which, let’s face it, is a rite of passage for most Floridians) or tracking that six-pointer that he swore he hit until getting completely lost in the woods…right at sundown, most naturally.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Angela R. Wright

Angela Renee Hughes Wright, 59, of East Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Idus, Sr. and Thelma (Thomas) Hughes, she was born on Friday, February 1, 1963 in Palatka. She was educated in the Putnam County School District and a 1981 graduate of Palatka High School and a 1983 graduate of St. Johns River State College. Angela was united in marriage to Pastor Lorenzo Tracy Wright, Sr. on August 1, 1980. She was a member of Rhema Healing and Deliverance Missionaries where she served as a first lady, missionary, and community outreach liaison. Angela was employed as a bank teller for 10 years in Palatka, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (naval base). She was also a retail clerk and in later years, she was a floral designer, homecare assistant, homemaker, and minister. She enjoyed cooking, community outreach, reading, and mentoring.
PALATKA, FL
Juanita V. Wright

Juanita Victoria Oxendine Wright, 85, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Deland Hospital. The daughter of Lewis, Sr. and Sally Oxendine, she was born on Monday, September 13, 1937 in Georgetown, FL. Juanita was educated in the Putnam County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, Georgetown. She retired as a laundry aide at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Crescent City. Juanita enjoyed reading, watching game shows, gardening, and spending time with her family.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Cedric Walker Sr.

Cedric Walker Sr. was a lifelong member of East Palatka, Fla., and son of Frank Walker and Juanita Hills. Cedric was born on Thursday, August 22, 1957. He was educated in the Putnam County School District class of 1975. He attended Palatka South High School. He was a laborer for many years with Warwick Logging. He was a machine operator at a local truss company.
EAST PALATKA, FL
Shirley M. Geuther

Shirley M. Geuther, 95, of Interlachen passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Port Jervis, New York, and had first lived in Interlachen from 1989-2011, returning to Interlachen from Cape Coral in 2020. She was a professional educator of children for 40 years. She had retired from the Lee County (Florida) School District in 1987, where she was an elementary school teacher and reading teacher. She also taught school in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A Methodist by faith, she enjoyed family activities, gardening, reading, cross-stich on T-shirts and travelling.
INTERLACHEN, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Carl “Buddy” Chambless

Carl “Buddy” Chambless, 76, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lake City following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of Palatka.
PALATKA, FL
Palatka mayor leaves dais after 8 years

Officials honored outgoing Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill’s contributions to the community at Hill’s final commissioners meeting Thursday. City staff kicked off the meeting by spotlighting some of Hill…
PALATKA, FL
William Grant

William Grant, 95, of Palatka, answered his heavenly call Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Radiant Nursing And Rehab, Palatka. Arrangements are entrusted to E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
PALATKA, FL
Petty Officer 1st Class Mario Liuzzo, (Ret.) U.S. Navy

Petty Officer First Class Mario Liuzzo, 62, of Grandin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Middleburg following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
GRANDIN, FL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Palatka, FL

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Palatka, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 628 S. State Rd 19, Palatka, FL 32177. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
PALATKA, FL

