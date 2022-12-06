Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toysDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Daily News
Vernesia E. Williams
Vernesia Eugenia Williams, 57, of Pomona Park, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Clearwater Center, Clearwater. The daughter of Dewey “Shack” Williams, Sr. and Eva Mae (Simmons) Williams, she was born on Sunday, August 29, 1965, in Pomona Park, Florida. Vernesia was educated in the Putnam County School District and a graduate of Crescent City High School’s class of 1983 where she played basketball. She was a member of New Mt. Tamo Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Park. Upon graduating high school, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Tampa Vernesia, enjoyed drawing and was fondly known in the community as “Hollywood”.
Daily News
Pete Myers
Wilber “Pete” Allen Myers gave up the ghost and celebrated his first heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 68. Pete Myers was a lifelong resident of Putnam County, Florida, and was always the man around town that everyone knew, and everyone could count on. He wouldn’t only give you the shirt off his back, but also would ask if you needed a hot meal and some pocket change. Being a true “Florida Man,” Pete, in his earlier years, showed no shyness to an adventure; whether it be wading into alligator-infested waters to hit that legendary fishing-hole (which, let’s face it, is a rite of passage for most Floridians) or tracking that six-pointer that he swore he hit until getting completely lost in the woods…right at sundown, most naturally.
Daily News
Angela R. Wright
Angela Renee Hughes Wright, 59, of East Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Idus, Sr. and Thelma (Thomas) Hughes, she was born on Friday, February 1, 1963 in Palatka. She was educated in the Putnam County School District and a 1981 graduate of Palatka High School and a 1983 graduate of St. Johns River State College. Angela was united in marriage to Pastor Lorenzo Tracy Wright, Sr. on August 1, 1980. She was a member of Rhema Healing and Deliverance Missionaries where she served as a first lady, missionary, and community outreach liaison. Angela was employed as a bank teller for 10 years in Palatka, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (naval base). She was also a retail clerk and in later years, she was a floral designer, homecare assistant, homemaker, and minister. She enjoyed cooking, community outreach, reading, and mentoring.
Daily News
Juanita V. Wright
Juanita Victoria Oxendine Wright, 85, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Deland Hospital. The daughter of Lewis, Sr. and Sally Oxendine, she was born on Monday, September 13, 1937 in Georgetown, FL. Juanita was educated in the Putnam County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, Georgetown. She retired as a laundry aide at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Crescent City. Juanita enjoyed reading, watching game shows, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Daily News
Cedric Walker Sr.
Cedric Walker Sr. was a lifelong member of East Palatka, Fla., and son of Frank Walker and Juanita Hills. Cedric was born on Thursday, August 22, 1957. He was educated in the Putnam County School District class of 1975. He attended Palatka South High School. He was a laborer for many years with Warwick Logging. He was a machine operator at a local truss company.
Daily News
Shirley M. Geuther
Shirley M. Geuther, 95, of Interlachen passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Port Jervis, New York, and had first lived in Interlachen from 1989-2011, returning to Interlachen from Cape Coral in 2020. She was a professional educator of children for 40 years. She had retired from the Lee County (Florida) School District in 1987, where she was an elementary school teacher and reading teacher. She also taught school in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A Methodist by faith, she enjoyed family activities, gardening, reading, cross-stich on T-shirts and travelling.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Daily News
Carl “Buddy” Chambless
Carl “Buddy” Chambless, 76, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lake City following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of Palatka.
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
Daily News
Palatka mayor leaves dais after 8 years
Officials honored outgoing Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill’s contributions to the community at Hill’s final commissioners meeting Thursday. City staff kicked off the meeting by spotlighting some of Hill…
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
Daily News
William Grant
William Grant, 95, of Palatka, answered his heavenly call Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Radiant Nursing And Rehab, Palatka. Arrangements are entrusted to E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Daily News
Petty Officer 1st Class Mario Liuzzo, (Ret.) U.S. Navy
Petty Officer First Class Mario Liuzzo, 62, of Grandin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Middleburg following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Jacksonville Sheriff Waters’ frequent appearances a contrast to his predecessor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Two days after being sworn in, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters held two press conferences – the first to announce his new command staff, the second at the scene of a police shooting. The back-to-back...
Daily News
Column: One phone call brings wrestling back to Interlachen
One simple phone call not only changed Brett Richards’ life, but in a sense Interlachen Junior-Senior High’s too. “I got a call from Interlachen Principal Bryan Helms about an algebra teaching…
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Palatka, FL
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Palatka, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 628 S. State Rd 19, Palatka, FL 32177. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
