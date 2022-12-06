Angela Renee Hughes Wright, 59, of East Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Idus, Sr. and Thelma (Thomas) Hughes, she was born on Friday, February 1, 1963 in Palatka. She was educated in the Putnam County School District and a 1981 graduate of Palatka High School and a 1983 graduate of St. Johns River State College. Angela was united in marriage to Pastor Lorenzo Tracy Wright, Sr. on August 1, 1980. She was a member of Rhema Healing and Deliverance Missionaries where she served as a first lady, missionary, and community outreach liaison. Angela was employed as a bank teller for 10 years in Palatka, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (naval base). She was also a retail clerk and in later years, she was a floral designer, homecare assistant, homemaker, and minister. She enjoyed cooking, community outreach, reading, and mentoring.

PALATKA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO