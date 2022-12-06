Wilber “Pete” Allen Myers gave up the ghost and celebrated his first heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 68. Pete Myers was a lifelong resident of Putnam County, Florida, and was always the man around town that everyone knew, and everyone could count on. He wouldn’t only give you the shirt off his back, but also would ask if you needed a hot meal and some pocket change. Being a true “Florida Man,” Pete, in his earlier years, showed no shyness to an adventure; whether it be wading into alligator-infested waters to hit that legendary fishing-hole (which, let’s face it, is a rite of passage for most Floridians) or tracking that six-pointer that he swore he hit until getting completely lost in the woods…right at sundown, most naturally.

