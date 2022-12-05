Read full article on original website
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEBA Bank, Hashkey Group, Form Partnership to Boost Digital Asset Adoption in Switzerland, Hong Kong
SEBA Bank and HashKey Group have formed a partnership that aims to boost digital asset adoption in Switzerland and Hong Kong. According to a corporate statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the two firms. The agreement is for HashKey to become SEBA Bank’s preferred digital asset trading and market development partner in Hong Kong.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Jersey takes a step toward cleaner energy
The Competitive Solar Incentive Program encourages competition for large-scale solar projects and aims to provide enough electricity to power 100,000 homes annually until 2026.
financefeeds.com
CMC Markets taps Finalto’s Julia Free to head UK compliance
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) has onboarded Julia Free as its newest head of UK compliance as part of a broader organizational reshuffling at the UK’s biggest spread better. In her multi-focused role, Julia will be charged with leading the broker’s compliance operations, including the responsibility for management of all aspects of the wider anti-money laundering (AML)) functions.
theevreport.com
Factorial Announces New Operations in Japan
EV solid-state battery manufacturer is expanding in Asia to strengthen supplier relationships and talent acquisition opportunities. WOBURN, Mass. & TOKYO – Factorial, an industry leader in developing solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle applications, announced a new presence in Japan. Factorial’s presence in Japan follows a recent announcement of the opening of a new office in South Korea as part of Factorial’s growth and investment in the Asian market.
generalaviationnews.com
Avionics sales continue to climb
The latest numbers from the Aircraft Electronics Association show that total worldwide business and general aviation avionics sales topped $2 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an 18.3% jump from the same time a year ago. The third-quarter Avionics Market Report shows that third-quarter sales increased 4.6% from...
FinTechs Give EU Post Offices Edge in Small Business Lending
Besides enabling mail deliveries, Europe’s post offices are evolving to meet modern banking needs. Leveraging their established branch networks and existing infrastructure, the likes of France’s La Poste, Italy’s Poste Italiane, and Post Office in the U.K. are becoming an increasingly powerful banking center, creating a challenger to incumbent banks.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Vinci acquires majority stake of Brazillian motorway
Vinci Highways, a Vinci Concessions subsidiary, has announced an agreement to acquire a 55% majority stake from the Patria Fund in the Entrevias motorway concession in Brazil. The concession, which crosses São Paulo State from north to south, includes two sections with a total length of 570 km. The motorway concession is said to have recorded around 30 million transactions in 2021.
livability.com
Ford Motor Company is Future-Focused in Jackson, TN
Ford's BlueOval City project is a historic investment that will forever change the economic landscape of the Jackson area. Civic leaders like nothing more than announcing a new employer and job creator coming to their communities. For Jackson and the rest of West Tennessee, they got their wish and then some with Ford Motor Co.’s announcement that it would build a new battery-production facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
takeitcool.com
Ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Ethanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ethanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Ethanol. Process Included. Ethanol Production from Hydration Process/ Synthetic Route. Ethanol Production from...
Control Engineering
Solve intelligent manufacturing challenges in three dimensions
Delta provides intelligent manufacturing, sustainability, with expansions, acquisitions, and integrated automation products. Enabling technologies include SCADA, motors, PLCs, machine vision, robotics. Insights on intelligent automation, manufacturing efficiency. Delta, an automation manufacturer, says Industrial automation upgrades help manufacturing efficiency, sustainability goals. Digitalization with automation saves time and resources. In recent years,...
crowdfundinsider.com
SABB Teams Up with Visa’s Cybersource for Digital Commerce Acquiring Business
Saudi British Bank (SABB) has announced a strategic partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, “with the aim of fostering the bank’s growth in an evolving and dynamic eCommerce space.”. This partnership will “enhance the overall capabilities of SABB’s Payment Gateway and, most importantly, enhance...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
financefeeds.com
Pico launches Corvil Cloud Analytics as trading industry moves into cloud
“Since Corvil Cloud Analytics is software only, this accelerates our deployments and also provides an expedited avenue for proof-of-concept use cases. It’s now easier than ever for clients to access the platform so they can see firsthand what makes Corvil an industry leader in data analytics.”. Pico has launched...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Saudi Arabia’s project pipeline estimated at US$1.1 trillion
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry continues to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region despite macroeconomic conditions impacting the sector globally, according to JLL’s Q4 2022 KSA Construction Market Intelligence Report. Saudi Arabia is said to have witnessed the highest value of project awards in 2022, demonstrating...
itsecuritywire.com
BUFFERZONE Introduces AI-Based Anti-Phishing Solution to Strengthen the Cyber Protection for Enterprises, SMEs, and SOHO
BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect organizations and individuals from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days, and phishing scams, has officially launched its new anti-phishing solution aimed at evading disruptive phishing campaigns. BUFFERZONE Anti-Phishing is a lightweight browser extension based on state-a of-the-art algorithm providing a...
supplychain247.com
Fives and AutoStore’s partnership grows via new logistics center project in Italy
Fives, a global provider of warehouse automation solutions and systems, continues to grow in the micro-fulfillment sector via a new project to implement an AutoStore solution, Fives announced today. Fives has been chosen by KEY-4, general contractor for the project, to integrate the AutoStore technology into a 3,000 sq meter...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition and Recycling International - November - December 2022
Hitachi and Kiesel extend partnership; McGee is first choice in barracks redevelopment contract; Skanska underway with US$300 million UK army base projects; AF Decom tackles ship recycling; diary dates. SITE REPORT. Only one company can be Best of the Best at the World Demolition Awards. In 2022, that distinction has...
