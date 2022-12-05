Read full article on original website
Related
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
D-Fly Introduces Us to the Hyperscooter
Scooters are no longer just for kids! Electric scooters have taken the world by storm, providing an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. But what exactly is a “hyperscooter”? And why should you consider getting one? In an earlier article, I wrote about the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro (below), and I would classify the Wolf as a hyperscooter based on speed alone. Keep in mind this beast achieves speeds over 60mph.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
theevreport.com
Splitvolt Unveils Next-Generation Splitter Switch with New Features and Safety Certification for Affordable Level 2 EV Fast Home Charging
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Splitvolt announced its next-generation Splitter Switch™ product that can save electric vehicle buyers thousands of dollars. It includes cETLus safety certification, new components and a more stylized look. Its splitter switch is designed to make home EV charging simple, affordable and safe. Instead of...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Saudi Arabia’s project pipeline estimated at US$1.1 trillion
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry continues to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region despite macroeconomic conditions impacting the sector globally, according to JLL’s Q4 2022 KSA Construction Market Intelligence Report. Saudi Arabia is said to have witnessed the highest value of project awards in 2022, demonstrating...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor.
knowtechie.com
Join the 3D printing club and save $43 on this Creality 3D printer
Are used to be a time when buying a 3D printer would set you back thousands of dollars. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. For example, Creality is giving Walmart shoppers a major discount on its 3D Ender-3 Printer. The company is extending a $43 discount, reducing the price to $150. It typically sells for $193.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Vinci acquires majority stake of Brazillian motorway
Vinci Highways, a Vinci Concessions subsidiary, has announced an agreement to acquire a 55% majority stake from the Patria Fund in the Entrevias motorway concession in Brazil. The concession, which crosses São Paulo State from north to south, includes two sections with a total length of 570 km. The motorway concession is said to have recorded around 30 million transactions in 2021.
constructiontechnology.media
Video: Ferrovial lays out its carbon goals
At KHL’s recent Construction Sustainability Summit, Ailish Byrne, who leads on Ferrovial’s commitment to sustainability in the UK and Ireland, presented on the Spanish construction giant’s bold strategy for a more sustainable future. She described how group-level targets are the applied at a project level to achieve...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Double celebration for Kiesel
Germany’s Kiesel Group has celebrated the 90th birthday of Helmut Kiesel, the man who – along with his wife Christa – founded the equipment supplier more than 60 years ago. Helmut and Christa started the business in 1958. Since that time it has grown to employ more...
X-59: NASA will test its groundbreaking 'quiet' supersonic aircraft in the US
Supersonic flight, or flying at speeds greater than the speed of sound, is commonplace for military aircraft. But, commercial airliners have been somewhat restricted over land due to the associated "booms" that come with this kind of flight. Called "sonic booms," these are a sequence of shock waves produced by...
techaiapp.com
Ambarella Unveils World’s First Centrally Processed 4D Imaging Radar Architecture for Autonomous Mobility Systems
Ambarella, Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced the world’s first centralized 4D imaging radar architecture, which allows both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs — including cameras, LiDAR, and ultrasonics. This breakthrough architecture provides greater environmental perception and safer path planning in AI-based ADAS and L2+ to L5 autonomous-driving systems, as well as autonomous robotics. It features Ambarella’s Oculii radar technology, including the only AI software algorithms that dynamically adapt radar waveforms to the surrounding environment — providing high angular resolution of 0.5˚, an ultra-dense point cloud up to tens of thousands of points per frame, and a long detection range up to 500+ meters. All of this is achieved with an order-of-magnitude–fewer antenna MIMO channels, which reduces the data bandwidth and achieves significantly lower power consumption than competing 4D imaging radars. Ambarella’s centralized 4D imaging radar with Oculii technology provides a flexible and high-performance perception architecture that enables system integrators to future-proof their radar designs.
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
Israel targets 'smart' cities with new 5G mobile auction
JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israel urged mobile firms to expand the deployment of fifth-generation sites to allow for 'smart' stadiums and hospitals on Wednesday, as the country launched its second 5G tender.
mhwmag.com
Signode introduces new BST Battery Powered Tool for Sealless Steel Strapping
Signode, a global manufacturer of a broad spectrum of automated packaging equipment, tools, and consumables, has launched its new BST Battery Powered Tool for Sealless Steel Strapping. Featuring an ergonomic design and multiple productivity-enhancing features, this new tool delivers unparalleled performance in demanding applications. The BST simplifies operation and maximizes...
Bikerumor
Mythos 3D-printed titanium stems put a new twist on bicycle components
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Using additive manufacturing to “print” road and mountain bike stems out of 6/4 titanium powder, the Mythos stems use a uniquely open design based on the real-world stresses stems face. Offered in two models...
Comments / 0