Ambarella, Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced the world’s first centralized 4D imaging radar architecture, which allows both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs — including cameras, LiDAR, and ultrasonics. This breakthrough architecture provides greater environmental perception and safer path planning in AI-based ADAS and L2+ to L5 autonomous-driving systems, as well as autonomous robotics. It features Ambarella’s Oculii radar technology, including the only AI software algorithms that dynamically adapt radar waveforms to the surrounding environment — providing high angular resolution of 0.5˚, an ultra-dense point cloud up to tens of thousands of points per frame, and a long detection range up to 500+ meters. All of this is achieved with an order-of-magnitude–fewer antenna MIMO channels, which reduces the data bandwidth and achieves significantly lower power consumption than competing 4D imaging radars. Ambarella’s centralized 4D imaging radar with Oculii technology provides a flexible and high-performance perception architecture that enables system integrators to future-proof their radar designs.

1 DAY AGO