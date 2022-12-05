With Christmas just around the corner, your Christmas plans are probably finalized. So now is a great time to consider your plans for the New Year. Are you planning on bringing in 2023 in the Walt Disney World Resort? Whether this is your first time visiting at this special time of year, or you regularly celebrate New Year in Lake Buena Vista, there is a lot to consider to ensure that your New Year’s Eve is a success. Here is our tips for celebrating New Year at Walt Disney World. They’re sure to help you plan the perfect New Year’s Eve.

