Read full article on original website
Related
All the TV show premiere dates you need to know: From '1923' to 'Emily in Paris' and more
Our winter TV schedule has all the dates you need for the 2022-23 season: Don't miss the return of your favorite series.
nexttv.com
'Emancipation' Debuts, 'His Dark Materials' Launches Final Season: What's Premiering This Week (December 5-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. Apple TV Plus’ drama Emancipation starring Will Smith and the return of HBO’s fantasy drama His Dark Materials highlight the list of new shows premiering during the first full week of December.
Perry Mason season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
Perry Mason, the reimagination of the classic '50s TV series, is getting a season 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Tests Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
tvinsider.com
‘Mrs Davis’: Peacock Unveils First Look at Damon Lindelof’s A.I. Series (PHOTOS)
Damon Lindelof is gearing up for his TV return as the man behind shows like Watchmen, Lost, and The Leftovers sets a release for Mrs. Davis, the new Peacock series starring Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, and Andy McQueen. Mrs. Davis is an exploration of faith versus technology and follows an...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
16 "White Lotus" Fans Share Their Theories For Who Will Die In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
A.V. Club
South Side is back on HBO Max with a hilarious season 3
This year has already seen several great shows with integral settings (see The Bear and The White Lotus, to name two), but there’s a case to be made that HBO Max’s hidden gem South Side might deserve the crown. In its third season, the series (created by Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin, and Diallo Riddle) amps up its ambition, while still putting the residents of Englewood into uproarious situations.
Abbott Elementary season 2: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the sitcom
Abbott Elementary season 2 is on ABC. Here’s everything we know about the Emmy-winning sitcom and its sophomore season.
‘'The Conners’ Fans Will Finally Meet Dan’s New, Funny Mother-in-Law Doris!
Roseanne stans initially tuned into the 2017 reboot, The Conners, to catch up on the beloved TV family. However, they stayed long after ABC fired Roseanne Barr following her alleged racist tweets. Article continues below advertisement. Since Roseanne was killed off the sitcom, viewers have watched the family evolve and...
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 8) “Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha”, trailer, release date
Sheldon’s database invention puts him at odds with the university. Also, the church takes issue with Meemaw’s video store. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. · Jim Parsons as Adult Sheldon (Voice) · Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper. · Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr....
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!
Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
Collider
'You People': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill Comedy
Is You People Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?. Kenya Barris has established himself as a multi-talented figure in the film and television industry. Perhaps best known as the creator of the Emmy Award-winning Black-ish (2014-2022) and the show's two spin-offs Grown-ish (2018-) and Mixed-ish (2019-2021), nearly all of Barris' stories eloquently and thoughtfully commentate on the black experience in America, typically to humorous effect as Barris is clearly most comfortable in the comedy world. Barris has also had his hand in writing for various feature films, such as the legacy sequel Coming 2 America (2021) and the multi-generation-uniting reboot of Shaft (2019), but for his next feature film project, Kenya Barris will be taking on directing duties for his feature directorial debut.
Himbo, no they didn't: HBO Max cancels FBoy Island after 2 seasons
It's hard out there for a f---boy. Even harder now that they have one less place to congregate and ruin people's lives. EW has confirmed that HBO Max has canceled FBOY Island after two glorious, baby-oiled seasons. The reality competition series premiered in the would-be Hot Girl Summer of 2021...
David Letterman, Volodymyr Zelenskyy interview coming to Netflix
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy airs this December on Netflix. Take a sneak peek of the special conversation.
Collider
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Comments / 0