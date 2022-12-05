Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max Cancels Reality Dating Show ‘FBoy Island’ After Two Seasons
FBoy Island is no more. HBO Max cancelled the campy dating show after just two seasons, Variety reported Monday, the latest programming casualty following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that closed this past April. The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they attempted to winnow down a field of 24 eligible bachelors—determining along the way if they were “f*** boys” more interested in manipulation or “nice guys” looking for love. Unscripted content like FBoy Island has been hit especially hard by the draconian cuts made by CEO David Zaslav—in fact, not a single unscripted show at HBO Max has been renewed since the merger went through, according to Variety. Read it at Variety
Ars Technica
When HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, they’ll have a new name
By now, you may have heard that the two major TV streaming services run by Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery+) are set to merge soon. Thanks to a new report from CNBC, we now have a good inkling of what the new combined service will be called. The...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets 2023 Premiere Date as Netflix Unveils First Look (Photos)
Mark your calendars for next year’s return to the Grishaverse. Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, the television series adapted from multiple novels by author Leigh Bardugo, has set a March 16, 2023 premiere date. And below, you can see the first images from the show’s second season.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies. Breaking News, Season 2 (2022) NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994) 2 Days in New York (2012) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
‘Batwheels’ Renewed for Season 2 as Cartoon Network Boss Details Warner Bros. Discovery’s Animation Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)
Cartoon Network and Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen knows you have questions about the fate of the two networks in the new, belt-tightened Warner Bros. Discovery era. And it has changed. But “we’re not dead,” he insists. “It was weird to wake up a couple of weeks ago and read our obituary as we were alive,” say Ouweleen, whose oversight also includes Boomerang and Discovery Family. “We’ve got more stuff coming next year than we had this year.” That includes preschool series “Batwheels,” from Warner Bros. Animation, which Variety has exclusively learned has been renewed for a second season. “Batwheels” is the...
‘FBoy Island’ on HBO Max Is Reportedly Canceled, but Could It Find a New Home?
'FBoy Island' isn't returning to HBO Max, but might get a makeover on another platform.
Leverage: Redemption season 2 — episodes, how to watch, cast and everything with know about the crime drama
The Amazon Freevee original series Leverage: Redemption season 2 is back, with the main cast all set to return. Here is everything we know about the new season.
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
nexttv.com
‘His Dark Materials’ Final Season on HBO December 5
The third and final season of fantasy drama His Dark Materials premieres Monday, December 5 on HBO. Two episodes air that night. The series is based on The Amber Spyglass, a novel by Philip Pullman. There are eight episodes. The season sees Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will...
Fantasy Island season 2: cast and everything we know about the drama series
Fantasy Island season 2 returns this winter with Roselyn Sanchez starring as Elena Roarke in the Fox drama series.
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - Official Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, streaming on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series
Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year. Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels. Other Directors on Directors video conversations include: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola Joe...
Something from Tiffany’s review – charming enough Christmas romcom
While Netflix might be credited with the resurrection of the romantic comedy after their successfully marketed Summer of Love lineup back in 2018, in a twist of cruel irony the better examples of the genre have mostly been found elsewhere ever since. Sparky wedding romcom Plus One and queer Christmas comedy Happiest Season both ended up on Hulu, Universal released crowd-pleasing charmers Bros and Ticket to Paradise recently in cinemas, and Amazon found mileage in yet another Groundhog Day riff with teen-led The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. The latter streamer might have stumbled with last week’s limp Britcom Your Christmas or Mine? but there’s a far more winning assemblage of festive farce and feelings in this week’s Something from Tiffany’s, an unusually glossy December confection from producer Reese Witherspoon, in stark comparison to the Hallmark-adjacent junk that its competitor continues to churn out.
nexttv.com
'Emancipation' Debuts, 'His Dark Materials' Launches Final Season: What's Premiering This Week (December 5-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. Apple TV Plus’ drama Emancipation starring Will Smith and the return of HBO’s fantasy drama His Dark Materials highlight the list of new shows premiering during the first full week of December.
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Comments / 0