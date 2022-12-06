ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Compton powers Palmyra girls into title game at Monroe City Tournament

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team gets its first shot at the champs. The second-seeded Panthers marched their way into the championship game of the 98th annual Monroe City Tournament by beating third-seeded Highland 71-46 in Thursday night’s semifinals. By doing so, the Panthers (5-0)...
MONROE CITY, MO
muddyriversports.com

The Rundown: QHS girls handle Macomb at home, QND wrestlers win pair of duals, Illini West and Dietrich rally for victory

QUINCY — A busy Tuesday night saw action taking place on the hardwood and the mats. Here’s a look at some of the area highlights …. • Already leading by 14 points at halftime, the Quincy High School girls basketball team used a strong dose of Taylor Fohey in the second half to finish off a 44-27 victory over Macomb at the QHS gym. Fohey scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as the Blue Devils improved to 6-3. Ainsley Holthaus led the Bombers with eight points.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Three area eighth grade girls basketball teams advance to state tournaments

Three area eighth grade girls basketball teams earned spots in their respective state tournament fields by winning sectional championships Wednesday night. Brown County beat Abingdon-Avon 41-25 in Class 2A. The Hornets (23-2) will face Mount Pulaski (22-1) in the state quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday in Havana. Pittsfield beat Williamsville...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Registration for Hannibal winter pickleball league has Jan. 9 deadline

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Registration for Hannibal Parks and Recreation winter pickleball league is now open with a registration deadline of Jan. 9, 2023. Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive league. Play will be on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 7, 2023 and continuing through Feb. 21, 2023. League play will be at the Admiral Coontz Recreation. A tournament for the competitive league is on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy man injured in single car crash

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022

Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136

Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
HAMILTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Union employees at Continental Cement ‘shining light’ on overtime issue in contract negotiations

HANNIBAL, Mo. —The unusual lighting that Hannibal residents may have noticed around town Monday night had nothing to do with Christmas. Representatives from the United Steelworkers were using the union’s “bat signal” projector to shine a message on walls throughout the city. They arrived from Pittsburgh, hoping to stir up conversation about the contract situation for nearly 120 employees of Continental Cement who are members of United Steelworkers Local 11-205.
HANNIBAL, MO
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
MACON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges

A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy