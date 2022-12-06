QUINCY — A busy Tuesday night saw action taking place on the hardwood and the mats. Here’s a look at some of the area highlights …. • Already leading by 14 points at halftime, the Quincy High School girls basketball team used a strong dose of Taylor Fohey in the second half to finish off a 44-27 victory over Macomb at the QHS gym. Fohey scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as the Blue Devils improved to 6-3. Ainsley Holthaus led the Bombers with eight points.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO