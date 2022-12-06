Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Related
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils’ second-half effort takes shine off Silver Streaks’ undefeated WB6 record
QUINCY — Too many turnovers and too few defensive rebounds made for way too long of a second quarter Thursday night for the Quincy High School girls basketball team. At halftime, the Blue Devils made certain to change that before the outcome was too far gone. Asia Seangmany buried...
muddyriversports.com
Compton powers Palmyra girls into title game at Monroe City Tournament
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team gets its first shot at the champs. The second-seeded Panthers marched their way into the championship game of the 98th annual Monroe City Tournament by beating third-seeded Highland 71-46 in Thursday night’s semifinals. By doing so, the Panthers (5-0)...
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: QHS girls handle Macomb at home, QND wrestlers win pair of duals, Illini West and Dietrich rally for victory
QUINCY — A busy Tuesday night saw action taking place on the hardwood and the mats. Here’s a look at some of the area highlights …. • Already leading by 14 points at halftime, the Quincy High School girls basketball team used a strong dose of Taylor Fohey in the second half to finish off a 44-27 victory over Macomb at the QHS gym. Fohey scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as the Blue Devils improved to 6-3. Ainsley Holthaus led the Bombers with eight points.
muddyriversports.com
Pittsfield seventh grade girls win IESA state championship, Liberty takes second
AUBURN, Ill. — By the end of the first quarter of the Illinois Elementary School Association seventh grade Class 3A girls basketball state championship, the intrigue was mostly gone. The Pittsfield Lady Braves saw to that. Pittsfield overwhelmed Paris Mayo 19-2 in the first quarter, went on another 12-2...
muddyriversports.com
‘You don’t get that time back’: Oden resigns as QND baseball coach to put family first
QUINCY — Before Ryan Oden left his house Thursday morning for a meeting with the Quincy Notre Dame baseball players, his wife, Deb, wanted to know he was comfortable with his decision to resign as the Raiders head coach. “She asked, ‘Are you sure?’” Oden said. “And I told...
muddyriversports.com
Three area eighth grade girls basketball teams advance to state tournaments
Three area eighth grade girls basketball teams earned spots in their respective state tournament fields by winning sectional championships Wednesday night. Brown County beat Abingdon-Avon 41-25 in Class 2A. The Hornets (23-2) will face Mount Pulaski (22-1) in the state quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday in Havana. Pittsfield beat Williamsville...
muddyriversports.com
Inspired by pregame chat, Stratton carries scoring load for top-ranked Raiders in victory over Cardinals
QUINCY — When you face the No. 1-ranked girls basketball team in Class 2A with the reigning state player of the year, the goal becomes quite obvious. Slow down Abbey Schreacke. Many try. Most fail. Tuesday night, Pleasant Plains succeeded in limiting Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame’s all-state senior forward,...
muddyriversports.com
Registration for Hannibal winter pickleball league has Jan. 9 deadline
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Registration for Hannibal Parks and Recreation winter pickleball league is now open with a registration deadline of Jan. 9, 2023. Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive league. Play will be on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 7, 2023 and continuing through Feb. 21, 2023. League play will be at the Admiral Coontz Recreation. A tournament for the competitive league is on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal Parks and Recreation offering ‘Pickleball 101’ class on Jan. 3
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A free class for anyone interested in learning about pickleball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, just in time for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Winter League. “Pickleball 101” will be held at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Hannibal area pickleball...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
khqa.com
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022
Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
muddyrivernews.com
New film about James Scott takes look back at Flood of 1993, questions his life sentence
QUINCY — A 25-minute movie on the Vice Network’s YouTube page reviews the flooding of the Mississippi River in West Quincy, Mo., during the summer of 1993 and whether James Scott is actually innocent of the crime he was eventually convicted of. The midwestern section of the United...
KBUR
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
muddyrivernews.com
Union employees at Continental Cement ‘shining light’ on overtime issue in contract negotiations
HANNIBAL, Mo. —The unusual lighting that Hannibal residents may have noticed around town Monday night had nothing to do with Christmas. Representatives from the United Steelworkers were using the union’s “bat signal” projector to shine a message on walls throughout the city. They arrived from Pittsburgh, hoping to stir up conversation about the contract situation for nearly 120 employees of Continental Cement who are members of United Steelworkers Local 11-205.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Hannibal’s Lover’s Leap Named a Best Place Few People Know About
I didn't know this was such a big secret, but I did grow up in Hannibal. Lover's Leap has just been declared one of the most beautiful locations in Missouri that most people don't know about. I realize this is probably not a big deal to many, but I think...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Comments / 0