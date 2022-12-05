Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition
BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
cahabasun.com
All-South Metro Football: 6 Huskies named to 1st team
Hewitt Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd #7 takes advantage of the open line to score a touchdown during a game between Gadsden City and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Aug 26 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by James Nicholas. The 2022 high school football season featured plenty...
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
Possible threat investigated at Vestavia Hills High School
A statement by one student to another led to Vestavia Hills High School securing its perimeters Thursday morning, but police said no weapons were found despite rumors to the contrary on social media. School officials did not label this morning’s actions as a lockdown but instead called it a secure...
wbrc.com
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is grieving the lost of a 19-year-old after a fatal head-on collision involving another teen. It happened on Friday December 2. 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old along Alabama Hwy 22 a few miles west of Chilton County.
wbrc.com
Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford, AL Tuesday. The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time. The remains will be sent...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
wbrc.com
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
WSFA
Family remembers Alabama Navy doctor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japan Imperial Navy launched the strike on Dec. 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II. More than 2,000 Americans were killed, among those who died was a doctor from...
