This Giving Tuesday, the Pace Community answered the call and helped us surpass our goal of 1,000 gifts and raised an incredible $417,925. 1,204 Alumni, parents, faculty and staff, friends, and students came together to show their support for Pace University. These donors, hailing from 34 states and 3 countries, not only offered gifts, but also shared why they felt inspired to give. Some of those reasons include:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO