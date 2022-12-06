Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Cardinals softball releases 2023 schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University’s softball team released its 2023 schedule as announced by head coach Amy Hooks Wednesday morning. This season will see LU compete in 14 home games, including four three-game conference series and will partake in four tournaments to open the year. Being on the...
KPLC TV
1972 W.O. Boston Panthers football team remembered for their greatness
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana high school football championships are set for this week, and 50 years ago marks the last time a Lake Charles high school won a state title. In 1972, the W.O. Boston Panthers etched their name in high school football history, but getting there was...
12newsnow.com
PNG quarterback Cole Crippen earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week
PORT NECHES, Texas — From watching on the sidelines to dawning the name, Cole Crippen is living out his childhood dream leading his hometown team through playoffs. "Everyone and everything around here means a lot to me," Crippen said. "I mean I've been around since since I was I think 4 years old, coming to games, dreaming about being an Indian, so there's a lot on the line, but I love Port Neches."
12newsnow.com
Angelina College secures second Collazo sister
NEDERLAND, Texas — In the Nederland High School Dome Gym, Brianna Collazo, or Bri as some may know her, signed a latter of intent to play for Angelina college once her season is up with the Bulldogs. Today's signing was a familiar scene for her parents as this is...
12newsnow.com
Kirbyville's Jaden Wheeler signs letter of intent
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — At Kirbyville High School Jaden Wheeler signed to play softball for Southwestern University in Georgetown after high school. The Pirates are a part of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Alexis Lynn has been the program's head coach since 2019. Kirbyville gets to keep its Wildcat for...
Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
MySanAntonio
Construction on new Beaumont plant kicks off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A chemical company has officially broke ground on a Beaumont hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility that's expected to produce 1.1 million metric tons per year. OCI, a company that produces and distributes hydrogen-based products world-wide, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday...
'#StillCrusing' : Kim Cruse returns home to Woodville after The Voice Top 8 elimination
WOODVILLE, Texas — Woodville native Kim Cruse is back home after being eliminated from the top 8 of season 22 of NBC's The Voice. The Team Legend singer sang “All By Myself” for the Semifinals Eliminations on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Cruse was eliminated right before the...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Lumberton school board may consider switch to 4-day school week for next year
LUMBERTON, Texas — A proposal for moving to a four-day week for the next school year is being floated in Lumberton Thursday evening. Board members will be discussing potential calendars for the 2023 -24 school year during a Lumberton Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening according to Mary Johnson, public information officer at the district.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
KFDM-TV
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
KFDM-TV
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
