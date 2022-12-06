ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Cardinals softball releases 2023 schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University’s softball team released its 2023 schedule as announced by head coach Amy Hooks Wednesday morning. This season will see LU compete in 14 home games, including four three-game conference series and will partake in four tournaments to open the year. Being on the...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

PNG quarterback Cole Crippen earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week

PORT NECHES, Texas — From watching on the sidelines to dawning the name, Cole Crippen is living out his childhood dream leading his hometown team through playoffs. "Everyone and everything around here means a lot to me," Crippen said. "I mean I've been around since since I was I think 4 years old, coming to games, dreaming about being an Indian, so there's a lot on the line, but I love Port Neches."
PORT NECHES, TX
12newsnow.com

Angelina College secures second Collazo sister

NEDERLAND, Texas — In the Nederland High School Dome Gym, Brianna Collazo, or Bri as some may know her, signed a latter of intent to play for Angelina college once her season is up with the Bulldogs. Today's signing was a familiar scene for her parents as this is...
NEDERLAND, TX
12newsnow.com

Kirbyville's Jaden Wheeler signs letter of intent

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — At Kirbyville High School Jaden Wheeler signed to play softball for Southwestern University in Georgetown after high school. The Pirates are a part of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Alexis Lynn has been the program's head coach since 2019. Kirbyville gets to keep its Wildcat for...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Construction on new Beaumont plant kicks off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A chemical company has officially broke ground on a Beaumont hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility that's expected to produce 1.1 million metric tons per year. OCI, a company that produces and distributes hydrogen-based products world-wide, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary

BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

