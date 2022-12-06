Read full article on original website
Daily News
Vernesia E. Williams
Vernesia Eugenia Williams, 57, of Pomona Park, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Clearwater Center, Clearwater. The daughter of Dewey “Shack” Williams, Sr. and Eva Mae (Simmons) Williams, she was born on Sunday, August 29, 1965, in Pomona Park, Florida. Vernesia was educated in the Putnam County School District and a graduate of Crescent City High School’s class of 1983 where she played basketball. She was a member of New Mt. Tamo Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Park. Upon graduating high school, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Tampa Vernesia, enjoyed drawing and was fondly known in the community as “Hollywood”.
Daily News
Bernice Ryan
Bernice Ryan, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Cedric Walker Sr.
Cedric Walker Sr. was a lifelong member of East Palatka, Fla., and son of Frank Walker and Juanita Hills. Cedric was born on Thursday, August 22, 1957. He was educated in the Putnam County School District class of 1975. He attended Palatka South High School. He was a laborer for many years with Warwick Logging. He was a machine operator at a local truss company.
Daily News
Juanita V. Wright
Juanita Victoria Oxendine Wright, 85, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Deland Hospital. The daughter of Lewis, Sr. and Sally Oxendine, she was born on Monday, September 13, 1937 in Georgetown, FL. Juanita was educated in the Putnam County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, Georgetown. She retired as a laundry aide at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Crescent City. Juanita enjoyed reading, watching game shows, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Daily News
Gustine “Gus” Moore
Gustine “Gus” Moore, 60, of Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, at the Haven-Roberts Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of late Adolph Moore and Rachel C. Robinson; he was born on November 10, 1962. Gustine...
Daily News
William Grant
William Grant, 95, of Palatka, answered his heavenly call Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Radiant Nursing And Rehab, Palatka. Arrangements are entrusted to E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Daily News
Willie Tisdale
Willie Tisdale, 65, of Lawtey, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Kindred Hospital N. Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Daily News
Shirley M. Geuther
Shirley M. Geuther, 95, of Interlachen passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Port Jervis, New York, and had first lived in Interlachen from 1989-2011, returning to Interlachen from Cape Coral in 2020. She was a professional educator of children for 40 years. She had retired from the Lee County (Florida) School District in 1987, where she was an elementary school teacher and reading teacher. She also taught school in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A Methodist by faith, she enjoyed family activities, gardening, reading, cross-stich on T-shirts and travelling.
Daily News
John Pieniazek
John Pieniazek, 67, of Hastings, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Daily News
Pete Myers
Wilber “Pete” Allen Myers gave up the ghost and celebrated his first heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 68. Pete Myers was a lifelong resident of Putnam County, Florida, and was always the man around town that everyone knew, and everyone could count on. He wouldn’t only give you the shirt off his back, but also would ask if you needed a hot meal and some pocket change. Being a true “Florida Man,” Pete, in his earlier years, showed no shyness to an adventure; whether it be wading into alligator-infested waters to hit that legendary fishing-hole (which, let’s face it, is a rite of passage for most Floridians) or tracking that six-pointer that he swore he hit until getting completely lost in the woods…right at sundown, most naturally.
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
‘It’s hard to understand why it takes 4 months:’ Jacksonville salon owner in limbo after damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When heading to the ‘Curl Up & Dye’ salon in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, you’ll be greeted by a plywood wall. “We had several people drive up and think we weren’t here,” Roxanne Harris said. “Unfortunately, there were a few people who fell through the cracks with that.”
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Palatka, FL
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Palatka, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 628 S. State Rd 19, Palatka, FL 32177. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Daily News
Christmas parades, concerts planned for weekend
Local municipalities are gearing up for holiday celebrations across this weekend. There is no shortage of events Friday through Sunday. Get your calendars out and plan ahead. Christmas Music at the Bronson Mulholland House, 100 Madison St. in Palatka. – 6 p.m. – Organizers suggest bringing your own seating. Saturday.
alachuachronicle.com
Updated: One person hospitalized after accident at CR 235 and NW 78th Ave
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 6:45 a.m. this morning, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a reported vehicle accident with extrication at NW 78th Ave and CR 235. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck, driven by a 28-year-old Trenton man, was traveling east on...
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
