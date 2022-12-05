Read full article on original website
Related
With new vacancy, Fayette school board could become more diverse. But it needs our help.
Linda Blackford: A majority minority school district needs leaders who understand the struggles of students of color. Let’s help the school board find the right person.
Mary Baldwin partnership aimed at helping close wealth gap for young people of color
STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University recently announced a partnership with national financial literacy nonprofit Goalsetter Foundation and Citizens Bank on a new program designed to help close wealth gaps among young people of color. The partnership with MBU and Citizens marks the foundation's first foray into higher education, according to a press release. The program will give 500 Mary Baldwin students one share of Citizens stock each in addition to access to Goalsetter’s platform and financial education content. ...
Comments / 0