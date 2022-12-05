STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University recently announced a partnership with national financial literacy nonprofit Goalsetter Foundation and Citizens Bank on a new program designed to help close wealth gaps among young people of color. The partnership with MBU and Citizens marks the foundation's first foray into higher education, according to a press release. The program will give 500 Mary Baldwin students one share of Citizens stock each in addition to access to Goalsetter’s platform and financial education content. ...

