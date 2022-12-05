A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO