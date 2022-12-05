Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
Police searching for 28-year-old wanted for Covington murder
28-year-old Danny Tarrell White should be considered armed and dangerous, Covington police said. He's wanted for the murder of a 33-year-old man.
mahoningmatters.com
Married couple found slain after wife doesn’t show up to work, Ohio sheriff says
A 60-year-old woman missed two days of work without calling in, and when her colleagues called her she didn’t answer, according to an Ohio sheriff’s office. Her co-workers grew concerned, officials said, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
hometownstations.com
Police investigating double homicide in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two people are dead after what's being investigated as a double homicide in Paulding County, and a suspect is in custody. According to the Paulding County Sheriff Office, deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township shortly after noon on Thursday on a welfare check. They found 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams and her 81-year-old husband Bruce Williams dead in a barn on the property.
wfft.com
Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
hometownstations.com
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
wktn.com
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation
TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Daily Standard
150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
Paulding Co. man admits to killing couple after car breaks down, officials say
Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery of Paulding County Thursday afternoon after he admitted to killing two people, according to authorities.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
International Business Times
Mother Caught Trying To Choke Baby With Blanket As Father Intervenes And Saves Him
A 38-year-old woman is accused of tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son's neck at the family's Ohio home. The child survived after the woman's husband walked in and saw his son turning red as the mother pulled the blanket tighter around his neck. The incident occurred in Sycamore Township...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
wktn.com
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
