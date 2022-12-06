Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Metro Health says there is one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that may be linked to three NISD high schools. They reported earlier this week, possible links at Brandeis and Clark high schools, and today O'Connor was added to the list. They won't say at which school the case was found, but they do say, the infected person is off-campus, in stable condition, and will return to school until no longer infectious.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO