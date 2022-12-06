Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses

Read full article on original website
Metro Health says there is a confirmed case of Tuberculosis linked to 3 NISD high schools
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Metro Health says there is one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that may be linked to three NISD high schools. They reported earlier this week, possible links at Brandeis and Clark high schools, and today O'Connor was added to the list. They won't say at which school the case was found, but they do say, the infected person is off-campus, in stable condition, and will return to school until no longer infectious.
Mother faces eviction, despite pending rent-relief payments to apartment complex
A San Antonio mother is facing hard times. She and her son received several eviction notices, and just before the holidays. The notices continued, even after she was approved for rent relief payments. Frustrated with the lack of cooperation from apartment managers, she reached out to Fox San Antonio's Problem...
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
Electrical hazards make battling a tool yard fire a challenge for San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened a Northeast Side tool yard. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Service Center along Wurzbach Parkway near Thousand Oaks. It took crews a while to knock down the fire at an abandoned building...
Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville
SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV
MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to give 120 families a decorated Christmas tree
SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of local families are spending the evening around the Christmas tree. Nearly 120 families received a decorated tree Tuesday as part of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas and Methodist Healthcare's 10th annual Christmas Tree Giveaway. The Spurs Coyote joined volunteers to load the different themed...
Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance
SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody at Northeast Baptist Hospital
WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police Department has put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody, evading with a motor vehicle, as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is...
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Music venue says misinformation spread about a recent drag show. Now they've halted events
SAN ANTONIO — A local music venue has cancelled drag events for the rest of 2022 after they said misinformation spread about a child allegedly left unattended at a recent show. We spoke with a local drag queen about what they think is needed to set the record straight.
Police need your help looking for suspect who fatally shot man outside Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO - Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing a man on the west side last week and they're asking for your help. 30-year-old Ricardo Ortega was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens on West Commerce Street. Police say he was waiting...
Police asking for assistance in who killed a man during drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man and injuring his wife. The shooting happened on Nov. 13, 2022, on Randall Avenue, in the downtown area of San Antonio. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez, and his wife were parked outside...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
Black Barn Alpacas to host Holiday on the Ranch, packed with Winter Wonderland Magic
SAN ANTONIO - Black Barn Alpacas is transforming its ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland. There will be plenty of unique craft vendors, kids will have the chance to deck out their bikes or wagons for a special parade, and you can expect beverages for toasting, marshmallows for roasting, and carolers singing songs that you know and love.
CPS Energy seeks community input on power needs during virtual town hall
SAN ANTONIO -- CPS Energy is holding a virtual town hall on power needs for the city and wants your input. The town hall will take place Thursday Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will talk about retiring power plants and furthering investing in clean energy. If...
