SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
Ericsson Releases Cloud-native 5G Core Network Guides Series
Published on Tuesday, the latest version of Ericsson’s cloud-native 5G Core network guides series holds the collected insights and learnings gained from years of transforming networks, together with the insights from Ericsson customers who have already launched their 5G Core networks for 5G SA services. Originally released in 2020,...
Telefónica Germany, HPE & Norwegian Scale-up Wheel.me Work on Mobile Robot Solutions
Telefónica Germany, HPE and the Norwegian scale-up wheel.me work together on mobile robot solutions based on state-of-the-art 5G networking and edge computing. The partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. A first practical study (PoC) demonstrates the performance of 5G campus networks and edge computing in the real-time orchestration of autonomously driving robotic wheels from wheel.me . The showcase also illustrates the synergy effects of the solutions and the benefits for the logistics and manufacturing industry. Telefónica Deutschland cooperates in mobile robotic solutions | short version (in German) During the demonstration, wheel.me's robotic wheels were used in a typical material handling use-case. They autonomously transported goods from the warehouse to the workstations , bypassing objects and workers. To do this, the wheels needed to create and calculate a 3D image of the factory floor to autonomously decide on the best route to take.
Virtual App Delivery Provider Cameyo Intros Support for Linux
Cameyo, the Virtual App Delivery (VAD) provider that enables ultra-secure Cloud Desktops so your people can be productive from anywhere, has introduced Cameyo for Linux to enable organizations to make their digital workspaces more efficient and cost-effective. While Cameyo’s existing platform enables the delivery of all Windows, SaaS, and internal web apps to any device - Cameyo for Linux extends that capability to Linux applications as well as internal web apps that don’t require a Windows server. This dramatically reduces the cost of delivering Cloud Desktops by eliminating the need for costly Microsoft Remote Desktop Services Client Access Licenses (RDS CALs) while providing organizations with the flexibility they need to use their preferred solutions.
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
Aeris to Acquire Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator & Connected Vehicle Cloud Businesses
Ericsson and Aeris Communications, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions based in San Jose, California, have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses. Ericsson IoT Accelerator is used by over 9,000 enterprises to manage more than 95 million...
KINX Taps Nokia's Optical Networking Solution to Connect its Data Centers in Korea
Nokia announced that Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX), a data center & international/domestic transit service provider, will use its optical networking solution to connect KINX’s data centers in Korea. Nokia's solution will help KINX reduce operational expenditure by automating complex operational tasks that previously required costly manual intervention. It...
Building Trust and Security for 6G Networks With DPI Featured
The age of 6G is upon us. While actual deployments are still years away, the telecoms fraternity is already rife with talks that revolve around capabilities and technologies never seen before in a wireless network. A lot of attention is also being paid to cutting edge applications such as tactile communications, intelligent internet of medical things, connected robotics and autonomous systems [1] that will be leveraging 6G to redefine our economies and life experiences.
Rimini Street Unveils New 'Rimini Connect' Offering
Rimini Street has launched Rimini Connect™, a new suite of integration and interoperability solutions that allows for easy resolution of continuously changing integration and interoperability requirements. For years, Rimini Street has provided proven and proactive integration and interoperability solutions for its clients’ enterprise software applications, browsers, infrastructure, and email....
Proximus, Lawo Receive AV Award for Country-Wide IP Network
Proximus, Belgian provider of digital services, and several of its business units, including PmH (Proximus Media House), its media production arm, recently received the “Broadcast and Media Project of the Year” award at the AV Awards ceremony. Their acclaimed ViCoNG (“veecong”) project has delivered a robust setup based...
MTN SA Selects TEOCO’s ASSET 5G Planning Solution to Deliver 5G Services
TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers.
Verizon Extends Network Virtualization Efforts with Addition of First Ericsson VRAN Cell Site
Verizon, the leader in Virtualized Radio Access Network (VRAN) innovation, announced it has extended its network virtualization efforts with the addition of the first Ericsson virtualized cell site (also referred to as Ericsson Cloud RAN), with support from Intel and RedHat providing the processing and cloud-native orchestration functions. The advancements...
In 2023, CSPs Will Be Responsible for Ensuring SMB Business Resilience Amid the Economic Crisis Featured
#1: In 2023, CSPs will have to step up and play a bigger role in sustainability. The growing climate crisis coupled with the dramatic increase in energy costs means sustainability will become a matter of urgency for CSPs and their customers in 2023. From using renewable energy and more sustainable data centers to cloudifying their networks, CSPs have taken many steps this year to reduce their emissions. In 2023, we will see them continue to focus on becoming more sustainable, but most importantly, taking things a step further byhelping their SMB and Enterprise customers become “greener” and more energy-efficient businesses. We will see them collaborate with partners to co-create and launch sustainable offerings and integrate them into their marketplaces. Sustainability is not just an internal initiative focused on making networks and data centers more energy efficient, it’s also about helping customers and ecosystems to become more sustainable and ensuring that the services they consume are better for the environment. Achieving this will be a realdifferentiator for CSPs next year.
Société du Grand Paris Deploys Nokia's 5G-ready IP/MPLS Multiservice, Mobile Core & RAN Solutions
Nokia announced that the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) will deploy its 5G-ready IP/MPLS multiservice, mobile core and radio access network (RAN) solutions to support the implementation of four automated train lines that link 200 kilometers of Paris and up to two million passengers a day. The contract...
S&T Iskratel, AVM Complete Interoperability of Their Flagship XGS-PON Products
S&T Iskratel, the leading European broadband-solutions provider, and AVM, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of products for broadband connections and the digital home, announced they have successfully achieved interoperability of S&T Iskratel’s XGS-PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) with AVM’s FRITZ!Box, an integrated access device with built-in XGS-PON frontend.
KDDI Launches 1st Mobile Tower powered by SpaceX's Starlink in Japan
KDDI announced that the first mobile tower in Japan to use Starlink has started commercial operation in Hatsushima, a remote island in Sagami Bay. Starting with this location, KDDI will expand its coverage to 1,200 remote towers in order to pursue its vision to bring an urban mobile experience to its rural customers.
Sharing Cellular Spectrum Is the Right Model at the Right Time Featured
Being short sighted in its beliefs while lobbied on by entrenched traditional telecom players, the CTIA’s recent claims (in a letter to the FCC) bashing the popular shared spectrum approach to allocating cellular spectrum and exclusive spectrum use as a proven method is hardly a useful reference point to address the growing demands for better wireless connectivity.
KDDI Deploys Nokia's PDDR Solution to Improve Network Quality & to Reduce OPEX
Nokia announced that KDDI has deployed its Performance Degradation Detection and Resolution (PDDR) solution nationwide to improve network quality and to reduce OPEX. Expanding on the companies’ longstanding relationship, KDDI has rolled out Nokia’s best-in-class AI-based PDDR solution to monitor 200K 4G/5G RAN around the clock and detect performance degradations. If PDDR detects “Silent cell” issue and/or an issue that should be recovered, KDDI Recovery System automatically tries to recover it.
Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US
Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
