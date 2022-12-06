#1: In 2023, CSPs will have to step up and play a bigger role in sustainability. The growing climate crisis coupled with the dramatic increase in energy costs means sustainability will become a matter of urgency for CSPs and their customers in 2023. From using renewable energy and more sustainable data centers to cloudifying their networks, CSPs have taken many steps this year to reduce their emissions. In 2023, we will see them continue to focus on becoming more sustainable, but most importantly, taking things a step further byhelping their SMB and Enterprise customers become “greener” and more energy-efficient businesses. We will see them collaborate with partners to co-create and launch sustainable offerings and integrate them into their marketplaces. Sustainability is not just an internal initiative focused on making networks and data centers more energy efficient, it’s also about helping customers and ecosystems to become more sustainable and ensuring that the services they consume are better for the environment. Achieving this will be a realdifferentiator for CSPs next year.

