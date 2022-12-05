Read full article on original website
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health Inspection
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good Tacos
Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair begins Friday, Dec. 9
The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair begins Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., bringing with it a handmade goods, original creations and unique gift ideas from more than 350 artists.
Road closures for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair
Set-up for the 2022 Fourth Avenue Winter Street fair begins Thursday, Dec. 8, which means Tucsonans in and around historic Fourth Avenue will encounter some road closures over the weekend.
Hop aboard the Marana Christmas Express starting Friday, Dec. 9
Opening night of Marana Christmas Express is Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the website.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Car Shows
Because of the mild temperatures in Tucson throughout the winter, the car show season here is in full swing. The snowbirds have arrived. A local exterminating company has a fleet of VW Beetles for company cars, but only 1 stretch limo Beetle. A wagon complete with matching picnic set and...
2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch
This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Off the Vine returns to Oro Valley in February
The ninth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival will pour the state’s best vino from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley. It is hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com. Local eateries, artists and live music will also be featured.
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
Native Grill and Wings on Speedway shuts down, new location to open in summer
The Native Grill and Wings on Speedway closed Nov. 30. The location, at 3100 E. Speedway, is part of a move that will culminate in a new location opening in the summer.
thisistucson.com
55 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 8-11 ❄️📚🎅
Several holiday favorites make their return this weekend and we can hardly wait. Among them: the Fourth Avenue Street Fair will take over the historic street for three days with hundreds of artists, and both the Winterhaven Festival of Lights and Tohono Chul's light show kick off this Saturday. You'll...
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
realestatedaily-news.com
Streetcar Rides and Service Impacts for the 4th Avenue Winter Street Fair
TUCSON, AZ December 6, 2022 – The Sun Link streetcar is providing convenient access and free rides to the 4th Avenue Winter Street Fair. Riders onboard the streetcar with other travel plans should be aware of service impacts due to road closures while the event takes place. Two streetcar stops will not be in service beginning Thursday, December 8 at approximately noon. Normal service will resume Monday, December 12 at 7 a.m.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
New local flower shop opens in downtown Tucson
The Green Room, a flower shop in Downtown Tucson, opened its doors in early November and has since provided the greater Tucson community with beautiful floral arrangements. The establishment is owned by Guillermo Bravo and is located at 71 E. Pennington St. Bravo had always dreamed of opening a flower...
biztucson.com
The Leo Kent Hotel to Open at Iconic One South Church
Opwest Partners, a Scottsdale-based investment and development firm, has partnered with Iridius Capital to open Tucson’s first soft-branded lifestyle hotel inside the iconic One South Church building in early 2023. The first nine floors of the building are currently being renovated into The Leo Kent, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel, while the upper floors of the tower have been upgraded and will continue to function as office space. The repositioning from office to hotel at One South Church is one of only a few high-rise adaptive reuse conversions that have been executed in the state of Arizona.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended Closure
A local restaurant is back open and serving customers.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. Operating a restaurant brings with it all kinds of unexpected ups and downs. It’s impossible to forecast the future and know exactly how things will turn out. Sometimes, all a restaurant owner can do is put forward their best foot and hope for the best. One particular restaurant here in Tucson has had its own number of highs and lows, despite originally opening five years ago. Thankfully, for fans of world cuisine, a local Ethiopian/Eritrean restaurant has returned to the food scene and is once again serving hungry customers.
Tucson woman takes on project making beanies to warm heads and hearts
For Danyella Renae, she's helping spread some magic this time of year with these beanies. "Just makes me feel good to help other people, especially around this time of the year," expressed Renae.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
The Hoppy Vine is labor of love for OV couple
Hector Martinez is an admitted “craft beer nerd.”. His wife, Marnel, loves beer — but, she said, it doesn’t love her. Together, however, they’ve found success with The Hoppy Vine in The Oro Valley Marketplace. The couple hosted a grand opening party over Thanksgiving weekend. Upcoming events include musician Paul Opocensky playing on Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, Dec. 16.
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good Tacos
A celebrity chef doesn't mean the food is going to be good.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Nothing stood out about the restaurant. At least from the outside looking in. Not that I expected it to. A glitzy restaurant oozing gold with crystal chandeliers twisting in the air conditioning would have been cause for concern. When it comes to a taco restaurant, simpler is almost always unequivocally better.
KOLD-TV
Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.
