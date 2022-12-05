ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel

The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing

Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Titans Fired Their GM. What’s Next?

If you’ve just logged on to the internet for the first time in the past 24 hours and decided to start your day with Ben Solak’s column on The Ringer, do me a favor: Don’t look at anything else right now. Don’t open Twitter or ESPN or your phone. Certainly don’t look at the headline or cover art for this piece. Now, tell me which NFL general manager was fired on Tuesday. I’ll give you 100 guesses.
NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move

The Tennessee Titans are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South conference by quite a pretty comfortable margin and appear to be headed to yet another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, but the team made an absolutely shocking move that nearly nobody expected on Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
