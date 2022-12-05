Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Report from NFL insider explains how Mike Vrabel’s role with Titans will evolve after the firing of Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season according to a release from the franchise. While Cowden will...
Details emerge about Titans' reason for firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans stunned the football world on Tuesday when they parted ways with general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus seasons. The move was shocking because the Titans made it during the season, and after Robinson had signed a multi-year extension this past offseason. Some would argue the Titans sporting...
atozsports.com
Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel
The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
thecomeback.com
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing
The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing
Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tennessee Titans fire GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday after the Titans' loss to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Mike Vrabel disagreed with A.J. Brown trade, at least 2 other key moves
As we wrote in the hours after the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, it was clear that he and head coach Mike Vrabel simply weren’t on the same page. And thanks to Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, we have more specifics on exactly what some of their disagreements were.
Twitter reacts to shocking news of Titans firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans made a stunning move on Tuesday, as the team announced it had fired general manager Jon Robinson. Now, that’s not to say that Robinson wasn’t in hot water at all, but the team did just sign him to a multi-year extension this past offseason, and the fact that Tennessee did it during the season makes it even more shocking.
Yardbarker
Jon Robinson's first-round draft history played big part in shocking Titans firing
The shock of the week in the NFL will undoubtedly be the Tennessee Titans firing general manager Jon Robinson. Trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason and having him terrorize your defense certainly didn't help Robinson's cause. However, looking at his first-round draft history, it shouldn't come...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Titans firing GM Jon Robinson immediately after A.J. Brown revenge game
The Titans made a surprising move on Tuesday ahead of their Week 14 meeting with the Jaguars. It didn't have anything to do with the players on their roster. Instead, it was about the man who created the roster. The Titans announced that they had fired general manager Jon Robinson...
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Wednesday
These last few days have been filled with a lot of emotions following the A.J. Brown revenge game, and the firing of former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson shortly thereafter. However, it’s time to turn the page and shift the focus back to the task at hand, which is...
The Ringer
The Titans Fired Their GM. What’s Next?
If you’ve just logged on to the internet for the first time in the past 24 hours and decided to start your day with Ben Solak’s column on The Ringer, do me a favor: Don’t look at anything else right now. Don’t open Twitter or ESPN or your phone. Certainly don’t look at the headline or cover art for this piece. Now, tell me which NFL general manager was fired on Tuesday. I’ll give you 100 guesses.
NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move
The Tennessee Titans are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South conference by quite a pretty comfortable margin and appear to be headed to yet another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, but the team made an absolutely shocking move that nearly nobody expected on Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
Titans facing must-win scenario in wake of Jon Robinson firing
Sunday’s game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a MUST WIN for the Tennessee Titans. Outside of the obvious reasons of a division game and the AFC South lead, the vibes are really up in the air. The firing of general manager Jon Robinson is a MAJOR shake-up and head coach Mike Vrabel Vrabel needs to steady the ship.
