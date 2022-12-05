Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
NBA
D’Angelo Russell powers Timberwolves past Jazz, 118-108
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the...
NBA
"Continue To Adapt" | Rudy Gobert Returns As Utah Hosts Minnesota Friday Night
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. It will be a special evening Friday night in Vivint Arena as Jazz Nation welcomes back Gobert when Utah hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. When Gobert arrived in Utah in 2013, few knew what to make of the big...
NBA
"On To Denver" | Shorthanded Jazz Come Up Short Against Minnesota In Gobert's Return
From the return of Rudy Gobert to Mike Conley playing again and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt facing their former team, Friday’s showdown between the Jazz and Timberwolves was filled with emotions before tipoff. Those emotions only heightened for the next 48 minutes as the teams went back and...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
NBA
In Friday win over Suns, Pelicans provided plenty more reasons for excitement to build about team's present, future
As frustrated Phoenix players walked toward the New Orleans bench to provide their two cents to anyone who might listen after the buzzer Friday, Pelicans coaches began waving to their own players to walk away and return to the home locker room, avoiding any unnecessary issues following Zion Williamson’s spinning, roof-shaking dunk in the Smoothie King Center. Perhaps a similar message should apply to the New Orleans fan base, and even local media members as well: Walk away. Don’t waste energy and focus on the final 2 seconds of Friday’s matchup between elite Western Conference teams and whatever that was. Instead, run headfirst to the previous 47:58 of action, when the Pelicans provided a laundry list of reasons for 16,000-plus attendees to be thoroughly entertained, capped by Williamson’s 360 slam. Reasons why New Orleans (17-8, tops in the West after a 128-117 victory) once again demonstrated that the future of the franchise – and increasingly, the present as well – is so bright.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: The Ringer's Michael Pina on Utah's offseason reinvention
When the Jazz traded for Kelly Olynyk, the world should’ve known. “That trade right there was really telling in what they wanted to try to do this year because Kelly makes everyone around him better,” Michael Pina of The Ringer said. “He has for his entire career.”
NBA
Fletcher Mackel on series vs. Suns, team depth | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (4:35) to talk about the positive Pelicans vibes surrounding the currently #1 seeded NBA team in the West, the upcoming series against the Phoenix Suns and road stretch, the depth of the team, and recent standout performances.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
ORLANDO – In their most recent win, the Orlando Magic upped their physicality and concentration down the stretch to secure a thrilling overtime victory over the L.A. Clippers and snap a nine-game losing streak. The Magic will look to build on that momentum and earn their second straight home...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Wizards 111
Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There's no place like home. The Indiana Pacers spent the last two weeks away from the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, dropping five of seven contests on a difficult Western Conference road trip -- the franchise's longest road trip since 1986.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Suns 124 (OT)
Pelicans (18-8), Suns (16-11) The weekend may have begun with some skepticism around the NBA on whether New Orleans had earned legitimate status as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, despite being in first place. After a two-game series sweep vs. Phoenix, there may not be much doubt. Behind another MVP-level performance from Zion Williamson (35 points) and the reemerging CJ McCollum (29 points, 13/24 shooting), the Pelicans outplayed the Suns in overtime en route to their seventh straight win, the NBA’s longest active streak.
NBA
Utah Jazz All-Access | A Look Inside At Kelly Olynyk's Jersey Retirement At Gonzaga
It was a night that Kelly Olynyk will never forget. Accompanied by his wife, Jackie, Olynyk traveled to Spokane, Washington to watch his alma mater Gonzaga take on Kent State. In a sensational game that came down to the final minutes, the best part of the night had taken place way before the final horn sounded.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Three-point defense one key to New Orleans improvement
As offensive emphasis around the NBA has rapidly shifted from the paint to beyond the three-point arc, perimeter shooting has never been a more instrumental element of success for many teams. Something similar applies to the defensive end, where cutting off an opponent’s three-point weaponry can mean more consistency and victories. Such has been the case for New Orleans (16-8) early in 2022-23, with the Pelicans holding the opposition to a league-low 32.7 percent on threes, one factor in the Pelicans making a drastic jump to third in defensive efficiency (107.6 points allowed per 100 possessions), up from 18th last season.
NBA
A Pair Of 13-12 Teams Match Up In Portland As The Trail Blazers Face The Timberwolves
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-12) vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (13-12) Dec. 10, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Minnesota will meet four times during the regular season, with the first two matchups occurring in Portland on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Blazers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12) face the Portland Trail Blazers (13-12) on the second night of a back-to-back. Minnesota is coming off a 118-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell had a game-high 30 points, scoring 20 of them in the fourth quarter alone. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday rematch vs. Suns
PHOENIX (16-10) Friday loss at New Orleans. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 11, 2022
You’ve probably been looking forward to this one since the final buzzer sounded Friday night. New Orleans (17-8) wraps up a four-game homestand Sunday at 2:30 p.m., facing the Phoenix Suns in a rematch from two days ago, when things got a bit testy during the fourth quarter (and a bit beyond). Tickets are available here.
