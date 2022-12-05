ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBA

D’Angelo Russell powers Timberwolves past Jazz, 118-108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

In Friday win over Suns, Pelicans provided plenty more reasons for excitement to build about team's present, future

As frustrated Phoenix players walked toward the New Orleans bench to provide their two cents to anyone who might listen after the buzzer Friday, Pelicans coaches began waving to their own players to walk away and return to the home locker room, avoiding any unnecessary issues following Zion Williamson’s spinning, roof-shaking dunk in the Smoothie King Center. Perhaps a similar message should apply to the New Orleans fan base, and even local media members as well: Walk away. Don’t waste energy and focus on the final 2 seconds of Friday’s matchup between elite Western Conference teams and whatever that was. Instead, run headfirst to the previous 47:58 of action, when the Pelicans provided a laundry list of reasons for 16,000-plus attendees to be thoroughly entertained, capped by Williamson’s 360 slam. Reasons why New Orleans (17-8, tops in the West after a 128-117 victory) once again demonstrated that the future of the franchise – and increasingly, the present as well – is so bright.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Fletcher Mackel on series vs. Suns, team depth | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (4:35) to talk about the positive Pelicans vibes surrounding the currently #1 seeded NBA team in the West, the upcoming series against the Phoenix Suns and road stretch, the depth of the team, and recent standout performances.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

ORLANDO – In their most recent win, the Orlando Magic upped their physicality and concentration down the stretch to secure a thrilling overtime victory over the L.A. Clippers and snap a nine-game losing streak. The Magic will look to build on that momentum and earn their second straight home...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Wizards 111

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There's no place like home. The Indiana Pacers spent the last two weeks away from the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, dropping five of seven contests on a difficult Western Conference road trip -- the franchise's longest road trip since 1986.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Suns 124 (OT)

Pelicans (18-8), Suns (16-11) The weekend may have begun with some skepticism around the NBA on whether New Orleans had earned legitimate status as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, despite being in first place. After a two-game series sweep vs. Phoenix, there may not be much doubt. Behind another MVP-level performance from Zion Williamson (35 points) and the reemerging CJ McCollum (29 points, 13/24 shooting), the Pelicans outplayed the Suns in overtime en route to their seventh straight win, the NBA’s longest active streak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Three-point defense one key to New Orleans improvement

As offensive emphasis around the NBA has rapidly shifted from the paint to beyond the three-point arc, perimeter shooting has never been a more instrumental element of success for many teams. Something similar applies to the defensive end, where cutting off an opponent’s three-point weaponry can mean more consistency and victories. Such has been the case for New Orleans (16-8) early in 2022-23, with the Pelicans holding the opposition to a league-low 32.7 percent on threes, one factor in the Pelicans making a drastic jump to third in defensive efficiency (107.6 points allowed per 100 possessions), up from 18th last season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12) face the Portland Trail Blazers (13-12) on the second night of a back-to-back. Minnesota is coming off a 118-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell had a game-high 30 points, scoring 20 of them in the fourth quarter alone. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 11, 2022

You’ve probably been looking forward to this one since the final buzzer sounded Friday night. New Orleans (17-8) wraps up a four-game homestand Sunday at 2:30 p.m., facing the Phoenix Suns in a rematch from two days ago, when things got a bit testy during the fourth quarter (and a bit beyond). Tickets are available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

