As frustrated Phoenix players walked toward the New Orleans bench to provide their two cents to anyone who might listen after the buzzer Friday, Pelicans coaches began waving to their own players to walk away and return to the home locker room, avoiding any unnecessary issues following Zion Williamson’s spinning, roof-shaking dunk in the Smoothie King Center. Perhaps a similar message should apply to the New Orleans fan base, and even local media members as well: Walk away. Don’t waste energy and focus on the final 2 seconds of Friday’s matchup between elite Western Conference teams and whatever that was. Instead, run headfirst to the previous 47:58 of action, when the Pelicans provided a laundry list of reasons for 16,000-plus attendees to be thoroughly entertained, capped by Williamson’s 360 slam. Reasons why New Orleans (17-8, tops in the West after a 128-117 victory) once again demonstrated that the future of the franchise – and increasingly, the present as well – is so bright.

