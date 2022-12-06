ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
James Harden headlines NBA players who become trade eligible December 15

After two months of NBA play, fans already have a general idea of who is competing for a championship and those who are battling for a higher draft pick. Either way, things are far from set in stone. That means that teams should be pursuing the final pieces of their puzzles in the 2022-23 season as the NBA trade deadline gets closer and closer.
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team

O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Anonymous execs perplexed by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida deal

The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Wednesday as they lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. One addition they made may have softened the blow on paper, but the reviews from around the league on the move are not particularly good. The...
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
