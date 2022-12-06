ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day in Nashville

Editors note: This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Celebrate the holidays at Marsh House, the Gulch’s go-to spot for elevated seafood and Gulf Coast cuisine. The four-course prix-fixe menu is available on Christmas Day and features delectable, seafood-inspired dishes, plus decadent seasonal treats. marshhouserestaurant.com. The...
4 Farms to Get a Christmas Tree Near Nashville

Little full, lotta sap! Still looking for the perfect Griswold-worthy family Christmas tree? Pack up the kiddos and don your fav holiday sweater to find a tree at one of these farms, just a short drive away. A family operated Christmas tree farm, Country Cove is located in Murfreesboro with...
Influencer Gift Guide

MALLORY ERVIN (@MalloryErvin) Ivory Collapsible Kids Canvas Play Tent from Crate & Barrel, $149; Plush Campfire Kid's Set from Crate & Barrel, $63.20. “I always like to encourage imaginative play and this tent and campfire set are two of my boys’ favorites. I also love a toy that also acts as a decoration in a playroom—this one looks so cute!”
