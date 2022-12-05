FULLERTON, Calif. – Four Tigers reached double-digit points, but CSU Fullerton (4-2) kept an early lead for most of the contest to defeat Pacific (5-4), 80-66. "You have to give Fullerton a lot of credit," Head Coach Bradley Davis said. "They came out in the second half and made some shots. We did not start with the intensity we needed, we found it for a little bit, but we could not maintain it. You can see that in the missed layups and the three-point percentage. On the road, we must come in with more intensity."

