pacifictigers.com
Men's Basketball Drops Narrow Decision to Northern Arizona
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's basketball team dropped a 73-69 decision to Northern Arizona Tuesday evening in a non-conference contest at the Alex G. Spanos Center. "We don't have a defensive base where we can stop teams when we are behind," Head Coach Leonard Perry said after the game. "We're trying to search for it, and it's tough to win games when you don't have it."
pacifictigers.com
Volleyball Concludes Season, Falls to Drake in NIVC Quarterfinals
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Pacific volleyball team concluded the 2022 season Thursday evening, falling to Drake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21, in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. "I am so proud of this team and how hard they fought together this year,"...
sfstandard.com
See the Buzzer Beating Shot at Northern California’s Biggest High School Basketball Tournament
It didn’t take long for the Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament to reinforce its reputation as the premier high school basketball event in Northern California. Played in the small Butte County town of 7,500, 30 miles south of Chico, the host Gridley Bulldogs welcome in seven of the state’s top teams for a memorable weekend that features not only great basketball, but also an immersive experience where players stay with host families and get a taste of rural life.
pacifictigers.com
Volleyball Competes in NIVC Quarterfinals, Travels to Drake
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific volleyball team travels to Drake on Thursday, Dec. 8, as it competes in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. The Tigers (18-13), currently on a five-match winning streak dating back to November 17, completed the four-set win...
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
pacifictigers.com
Tigers Fall to Titans
FULLERTON, Calif. – Four Tigers reached double-digit points, but CSU Fullerton (4-2) kept an early lead for most of the contest to defeat Pacific (5-4), 80-66. "You have to give Fullerton a lot of credit," Head Coach Bradley Davis said. "They came out in the second half and made some shots. We did not start with the intensity we needed, we found it for a little bit, but we could not maintain it. You can see that in the missed layups and the three-point percentage. On the road, we must come in with more intensity."
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
fresyes.com
Poll: The Best of Fresno Coffee
Like you, we often start looking for a new place via the Yelp App. Also like you, we’ve seen plenty of times where Yelpers seemed to have gotten it wrong. Whether they did in this case, we’ll let you be the judge. There’s a very easy poll after...
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
Concerts announced for 2023 Clovis Rodeo
The concert lineup for the 2023 Clovis Rodeo has been announced! Officials say that LOCASH, Nate Smith and Michael Ray will perform at the 109th rodeo.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who is Thomas Birmingham? A quick guide to one of California’s most powerful water czars
Thomas Birmingham, general manager of California’s powerful Westlands Water District, described as the largest agriculture water district in the country, announced he will retire at the end of 2022. Four “change coalition” candidates last month won seats on the agency’s nine-member board. They join two other like-minded members, promising a shift from what has been called Birmingham’s “polarizing” approach to water policy in the Central Valley under his two-decade tenure. Here’s a brief rundown.
GV Wire
‘Fresno’s Drag Festival: This Is Me!’ Set for Saturday
“Fresno’s Drag Festival: This Is Me!” will be held Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fruit Ave., in Fresno. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the event will be noon to 4 p.m. A spokesperson for the event was not available for comment Wednesday....
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Visalia, CA
If you’re looking for a change of scenery with pristine skies, easy access to forest excursions, and kid-friendly activities, look no further than Visalia, California. Visalia, one of California’s bustling communities in Tulare County, is proud of its setting in the foothills below the gorgeous Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Flames break out at cold storage facility in southeast Fresno
Flames broke out at a warehouse in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
