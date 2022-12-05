Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft
Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
wgac.com
Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days
A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
wgac.com
Aiken Christmas Parade Cancelled
The Aiken Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday, December 11 has been cancelled due to the expected rain. According to information provided by the Aiken Downtown Development Association, the event will not be rescheduled. You can read more information about future events and 2023 planning here.
wgac.com
Thomson Bulldogs Win Football State Championship
The Thomson Bulldogs won their first state championship in football in 20 years on Friday. The Bulldogs beat Fitzgerald HS 32-27.
Comments / 0