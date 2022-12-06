Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
Alaska's News Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska, which is expected to impact Anchorage and surrounding areas on Sunday through Monday. The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit lets Alaskans ‘adopt’ Ukrainian families in need for Christmas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Ukrainians have fled their country since the war began and, according to Mike Robbins, more than 500 of them have settled in Alaska. Robbins is the founder of New Chance Inc. Ukraine Relief Program, an Alaskan nonprofit that raises funds to help refugees fly to Alaska and settle here.
kdll.org
Where are the gaps in Alaska's vital services? A Kenai Peninsula group wants to know
A Kenai Peninsula group is asking for input on a community needs-assessment survey for a new project, called 100% Alaska. Change 4 the Kenai is a coalition based in Soldotna that works on substance misuse prevention and other issues related to connecting the community. Project Coordinator Shari Conner said through...
alaskasnewssource.com
Five Alaska schools to play 9-man football in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five high school football programs have elected to separate from their conferences and compete against each other in nine-man football, the Alaska School Activities Association confirmed. Nikiski, Seward, Valdez, Monroe Catholic and Eielson are the five former Division III programs that will now go independent and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Superior Court judge entered a nearly $1.5 million judgment against James Vernon Sigler and Carla Sigler last month, the largest verdict ever in an Alaska elder abuse case. It followed an investigation by the Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance, which found the couple...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
theelectricgf.com
Hoax threats made statewide, including GFPS, local schools operating normally
Great Falls Public Schools said that several schools had received messages on Dec. 9 regarding bomb threats that are “linked to a national hoax.”. GFPS said that the Great Falls Police Department and other law enforcement entities believe there’s no threat to local schools at this time and all school activities are operating normally.
travelawaits.com
6 Alaska Towns That Make The Last Frontier First In Holiday Cheer
When planning your holiday vacation, the Last Frontier may be the last place you’d think to go for balmy breezes and sandy strolls — and you’d be right. But that’s what summer is for! The holidays are your chance to cuddle up in cozy sweaters by crackling fires sipping hot cocoa after engaging your outdoor adventurer spirit with dog sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, all while marveling at Mother Nature’s most spectacular performance — the northern lights.
Flathead Beacon
Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack
As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
alaskasnewssource.com
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska - clipped version
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKST. |. By Beth Verge. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced...
Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One
Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
kinyradio.com
MVC with fatality under investigation
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A blue Ram 2500 was struck by a tractor-trailer. At 7:02 a.m., AST in Fairbanks were called to Badger Rd. in North Pole for an MVC with fatality. The collision occurred at Airway Dr. and Badger Rd. intersection. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Nowicki...
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners. A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Department of Fish and Game to clear spruce trees killed by beetles
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Machines with masticating heads will be used to mulch down fallen spruce trees over 80 acres of land in the North Folk Area, an Alaska Department of Fish and Game news release announced on Thursday. Standing dead trees will generally be left untouched to maintain habitats...
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0