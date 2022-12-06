Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO