Cushing, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
1600kush.com

Stroud man gets 8-year prison term for Cushing attack

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who had been released from prison in May of 2021, was given an eight-year prison term on Tuesday for severely injuring a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing in July of 2022. Jack Dwayne Milligan,...
CUSHING, OK
eufaulaindianjournal.com

Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy

Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
OKMULGEE, OK
1600kush.com

64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
TULSA, OK

