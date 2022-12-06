Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
1600kush.com
Stroud man gets 8-year prison term for Cushing attack
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who had been released from prison in May of 2021, was given an eight-year prison term on Tuesday for severely injuring a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing in July of 2022. Jack Dwayne Milligan,...
guthrienewspage.com
Teen sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in shooting death of 14-year-old
A Guthrie teenager was sentenced to prison for multiple decades this week in the shooting death of 14-year-old Antwoine Watson in 2021. Dasan Clark, now 16 years old, entered a blind plea guilty of first-degree murder on October 21 and left his fate to District Judge Phillip Corley. In this...
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy
Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine seized
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says nearly 180 kilos of meth was recently seized in a Tulsa County bust.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
Elderly woman scammed into reshipping cocaine, Tulsa police say
A federal investigation is underway after police found an elderly woman Tuesday who they say was scammed into receiving seven kilos of cocaine.
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
Uber driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 1st degree manslaughter
TULSA, Okla. — Omar Baabbad sat emotionless in Tulsa County Court as his victim’s family read their Victim Impact Statements to the Court. One of those statements was written by the 9-year-old daughter of the victim. A jury convicted Baabbad of 1st-degree manslaughter last month for the death...
Judge orders Joseph Kennedy pay damages to families to quadruple murder victims’ families
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A judge has ordered Joseph Kennedy ― the man charged with the Okmulgee quadruple murders — to pay damages to the victims’ families. FOX23 previously reported that investigators said Kennedy killed, dismembered and dumped Mark and Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee in early October.
Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
Comments / 0