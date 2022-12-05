ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Hamish Kilgour Net Worth: How Much Did Musician Earn at the Time of His Passing?

How much was Hamish Kilgour's net worth at the time of his death?. Kilgour's death shocked the music industry as the unexpected news came out over a week after he was reported missing. The New Zealand Herald confirmed that the co-founder of the Clean was found dead after he was...
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated

Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Sumit Singh's Family Blasts Jenny Slatten: Get a Separation and GTFO!

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny’s family met Sumit’s. Previously, Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law had spoken to them on the Tell All. Now, they met up in person. Sumit’s mom was of course not there. Christina urged them to...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Marvin Gaye's 2nd Wife Dead at 66: Did She Die of an Illness?

Marvin Gaye's second wife, Janis Hunter Gaye, died at the age of 66, her family confirmed. Janis' bereaved family confirmed her passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the legendary singer's ex-wife died at her home in Rhode Island on Saturday. Marvin shared two children with her.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor and Opera Singer, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
musictimes.com

Kirstie Alley Dead: Real Cause of Death, John Travolta Tribute Revealed

Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley recently passed away at 71 years old. The Associated Press initially broke the news, referring to a post that Alley's children posted on her Twitter account on her behalf. Meanwhile, it was Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry who confirmed the veracity of the statement in an email to the publication.

