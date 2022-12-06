Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Holiday Happenings This Weekend
If you need some nudging to get into the holiday spirit, this weekend is for you! There are so many great events in our cities and towns. Below are my top picks, but wanted to let you parents know that Kids' Art Brunches are back at The Ford Tavern and there's a great craft fair at Missituk Elementary School. As always, if you have an event, share it on my event calendar for free!
macaronikid.com
All aboard for the Polar Express Pajama Party at SW Regional Library
Climb aboard the Polar Express as it pulls into the Southwest Regional Library on Friday, December 16th. Come dressed in your pajamas to this after-hours holiday party where the whole family is invited to stop at stations along the “track” through the Library. Stops include a craft depot, post office, Santa’s workshop, and an ornament station, along with a cookie and hot chocolate pit stop. Look for special appearances by Mrs. Claus, the Polar Express conductor, and the North Pole elves along the way. Children can also ride a kid-sized Polar Express train on the Library grounds (weather permitting), and listen to a reading of The Polar Express.
macaronikid.com
Santa Sightings 2022
It's that time of year! Elves are making mischief, kids are wearing ugly sweaters, and you are making little faces on cheese sticks because we can't bring baked goods to school anymore. (Thank you Covid!) But the big question? Where do we find a good-looking Santa that is Instaworthy? We got you covered!
macaronikid.com
January Winter Camps at the Chestermere Rec Centre
Chestermere Before and After School Care is now accepting registrations for their Winter Camp from January 3 - 6, 2023. Daily activities include a baking day, crafts, self-defence training and sports. You may register for one day or the full week. Contact us at 825.735.1956 or Chestermerebeforeafterschool@gmail.com to register. Chestermere...
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss The Carnival of Lights Featuring "A Castle Christmas"
Head over the the Martin County Fairgrounds every Friday - Sunday, through December 18, 2022, for the Carnival of Lights, a spectacular, holiday lights event! This dazzling, family event features holiday light displays, 150 nativity exhibits, a Nutcracker collection, ceramic Christmas village, a "Non-profit Expo," carnival rides and games, free activities for kids, food trucks, music, live holiday performances by area schools, youth, and talented local musicians, vendors, and more!
macaronikid.com
Christmas Magic at Your Front Door with The Washington St. Carolers
There truly is nothing like experiencing the magic of Christmas through your children's eyes. Surprise your kids this year with a magical performance that will delight both adults and kids of all ages!. The Washington St. Carolers will bring real-life Christmas Magic to your front door. They cherish the Christmas...
macaronikid.com
Brunch with Santa at Desmond's This Weekend and Next!
You and your family are invited to come and have brunch with Santa this Sunday, December 11, or Sunday, December 18 from 10 am to 3 pm! Visit Santa while enjoying a hearty and delightful brunch at Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind. The kids can meet the jolly old elf himself and take a free photo with Santa. Brunch includes Endless Peel & Eat Shrimp and a Chocolate fountain.
macaronikid.com
Freeform 25 Days of Christmas Watch December 1-25
Freeform (formally known as ABC Family) has announced its 25 days of Christmas movies!. Even if you don't have cable, there are ways you can watch! Times are listed in CENTRAL time and we are Pacific so be sure to convert the time so you don't miss it!
macaronikid.com
South Shore Holiday Happenings (12/9-12/11)
In the spirit of giving, I am bringing you much more than five things to do each weekend during the holiday season. With so much going on and so many small businesses, events, organizations and towns to support, I find it nearly impossible to narrow it down to just five. As always, be sure to check the event calendar for weekday events and more but here is your round up for the weekend!
macaronikid.com
6 Tips to Making Memories at a Gaylord Rockies Staycation!
The holidays are a special time of year, with so much happening all at once! Every year our family struggles to fit school performances, work, classroom and friend parties, shopping, decorating, hours cleaning, gift wrapping, and countless other obligations all into the limited number of days in November and December. A few years ago, I made a promise to my family to fit some of our own fun in between the chaos. That began one of our favorite traditions — a staycation at Gaylord Rockies to enjoy their holiday celebrations. Since we've celebrated there for a few years now, I'm happy to share my insider tips with you — so your family can get the most this holiday season, too!
macaronikid.com
Cold Weather Fun at The Sports Center of CT
Enjoy the Great Indoors this Winter at The Sports Center of CT!. Ice Skating | Winter Programs | Laser Tag | Kids Kamp-Winter Break. Public Skate from 1:00-2:30pm followed by a Free Holiday Show from 2:30-4:00pm. Reserve Your Tickets for Public Skate here!. Learn to Skate - Enhance your level...
macaronikid.com
CertifiKID Deals for Florida Family Fun
In 2020, Macaroni KID merged forces with CertifiKID (seen on Shark Tank!), a nationally-recognized website that offers discounts on kids' activities and family experiences. I've rounded up some of their best current deals for Florida attractions. These would make great Christmas presents or, thinking ahead, spring break trips!. These deals...
macaronikid.com
Clear That Clutter With a Pre-Holiday Toy Clean Out
Want to cut down on the chaos and clutter that comes with Christmas? Get your kids to take part in a pre-Christmas toy purge!. But how do you get your kids to clean out their existing stuff before the new stuff comes in? We have five fun ideas on how to get your tiny pack rats on board with an "out with the old, in with the new" philosophy:
macaronikid.com
Holiday Gift Ideas!
I attended one of my favorite craft fairs at Minerva Deland in November and found Kiely Ann Creations with the cutest table filled with holiday gift ideas, so I just had to share... I'm always looking for something different to give all the teachers my boys have from school and...
macaronikid.com
12 Ways To Make Holiday Memories...Without Spending a Lot of Money
That budget for presents and holiday fun? Let's just say ... it goes quick!. It's a good time to remember: Holiday fun doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, with just a little creativity and planning, it's possible to have a magical holiday season, without going into debt. Here...
macaronikid.com
Publisher's Note - December 7 - Time for Hibernation
🌪️ I had to cut myself out of the editorial calendar last week, I had too many great articles to share with you and I just couldn't decide which one to leave out, so I left my Publisher's Note out and I missed all of you! To sum up what you missed, it was a crazy week, like seriously mind bending crazy, and I'm glad it's over.
macaronikid.com
Happy Birthday, McKenzie
Let's hear it for the Harlem Macaroni Kids celebrating birthdays this month. McKenzie is celebrating today, December 8th. Happy Birthday to You! Happy Birthday to You! HAAAPPPPYYY BIIIIRRRRTTTHHHDDAAYYYYY to Ya!. Don't forget this newsletter article to Baked Cravings before December 31, 2022, to receive your birthday cupcake!. Don't forget to...
macaronikid.com
THIS WEEKEND! Save BIG on Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet 🎄
This Christmas, bring the whole family back to a simpler time with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. The Deal: 20% off Tickets to Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Discount is valid for all price levels. Use promo code HAPPY.
macaronikid.com
There’s Snow Much More at Gaylord Rockies!
Thinking about how to incorporate Christmas magic into your family's holiday season? Consider a staycation in your "backyard" at the Gaylord Rockies for a family fun time!. The author received an overnight stay at Gaylord Rockies to facilitate the writing of this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are the author's own.
macaronikid.com
Nutcracker Tea Party
Calling all ballerinas! The Dance Effect Performing Arts Center will be hosting a fun-filled Nutcracker Tea Party! Each year dancers (and aspiring dancers!) fall in love with the Nutcracker. Whether your child is enrolled in a ballet class or would just like to try something new- this is the perfect time. Plus, parents will appreciate 2 hours of free time to accomplish all those last minute December check list items! On Wednesday, December 21st children ages 3-8 are invited to the studio for an evening filled with all things Nutcracker- a screening of the Lands of Sweets, ballet class, craft, and holiday cheer.
Comments / 0