queencreeksuntimes.com
Annual Queen Creek Side by Side Christmas Parade set to roll Dec. 10
The Fourth Annual Queen Creek Side by Side (SXS) Christmas Parade is set to roll this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. It has become a popular event around town and keeps growing each year. "We started doing it to help spread joy by dressing up our off-roading vehicles with...
AZFamily
Zzeek’s Pizza co-owner got more than she expected helping Queen Creek dog rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, helps out with her local animal shelters and found out one of them was running low on dog food. So she asked the Zzeek’s Pizza community on Facebook to give what they could. The community responded with overwhelming support.
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
fox10phoenix.com
20 Peoria elementary school students get sick after eating lunch on field trip
PEORIA, Ariz. - Nearly two dozen students at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria started vomiting after eating lunch during a field trip on Thursday, officials said. Peoria firefighters said they received reports of at least 20 sixth graders throwing up after they ate their lunch off-campus. The kids had...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Rain didn't damper 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade
While Saturday's rain washed out neighboring holiday events in Chandler and Apache Junction, and even Scottsdale, everyone in Queen Creek just grabbed umbrellas, rain ponchos and dressed in layers for the 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade Dec. 3. In the heart of downtown Queen Creek, the community...
ABC 15 News
Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion
SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
SignalsAZ
Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced
Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa
An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
AZFamily
Phoenix Navajo teacher Freddie Johnson receives recognition
For the past 30 years, Kolbe Corp. has recruited employees and their families to help shop for Christmas Angels. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Community comes together to donate dog food for a local shelter. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST. |. Jody Pectol, co-owner of...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?
This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
citysuntimes.com
Harry Connick Jr.’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ comes to Mesa Arts Center Dec. 12,13
As 2022 draws to a close, celebrate the season with Harry Connick Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration” show at the Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Connick Jr. has been thrilling audiences...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
KTAR.com
Metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter opens dog park for pets of survivors
PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter has opened a dog park tailored to survivors and their pets. The park is located at New Life Center’s shelter Goodyear hub near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. The facility is an extension of an enclosed basketball area and...
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
