ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Rain didn't damper 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade

While Saturday's rain washed out neighboring holiday events in Chandler and Apache Junction, and even Scottsdale, everyone in Queen Creek just grabbed umbrellas, rain ponchos and dressed in layers for the 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade Dec. 3. In the heart of downtown Queen Creek, the community...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley coffee shop serves up hope and inclusion

SURPRISE, AZ — It's the Valley cafe serving up more than just a cup of coffee. In fact, the founder of Spencer's Place in Surprise says her employees are changing lives. Coming to work with a smile on her face isn't that hard for Racquel Crosby - and it's for good reason.
SURPRISE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced

Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
GLENDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa

An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Navajo teacher Freddie Johnson receives recognition

For the past 30 years, Kolbe Corp. has recruited employees and their families to help shop for Christmas Angels. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Community comes together to donate dog food for a local shelter. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST. |. Jody Pectol, co-owner of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nik

Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?

This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy