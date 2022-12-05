Read full article on original website
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras
Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added another weapon to their lineup, agreeing to terms with free agent catcher Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Contreras is expected to replace Yadier Molina behind the plate as the club's catcher. He could also see time at designated hitter. Here's a...
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Searching For Center Fielder To Replace Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers had interest in re-signing Cody Bellinger despite their decision to non-tender him, but that possibility came to a close on the second day of the Winter Meetings in San Diego when he agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger’s contract is a reported one-year deal...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
KSDK
Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Agrees to Deal With Cardinals
Cubs FA Contreras agrees to 5-year deal with rival Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a 2022 season full of trade rumors and emotional goodbyes, it’s real this time. And not only is Willson Contreras officially leaving the Cubs, but he’s joining the division rival Cardinals as...
Cardinals Fan Offers Reminder That There Is More To Do
St. Louis Cardinals fans rejoiced on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the team had signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The team finally has its replacement for Yadier Molina behind the plate and may even have the big bat they were searching for. However,...
MLB Winter Meetings: Latest signings, deals | Masataka Yoshida, Willson Contreras, Kenley Jansen, Jose Quintana
Let the wheeling and dealing begin. The free-agent market is starting to move now that the New York Yankees re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a rundown of the latest agreements from the MLB Winter Meetings:...
Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target
Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs
MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: December 7
It was a small move, but a successful one: The White Sox sent Vance Law to Montreal for relief pitcher “Bullet” Bob James. James would come of age in 1985, with 32 saves and a 2.13 ERA. He’d remain with the team through 1987, but was never the same after a knee injury in Baltimore in July 1985.
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return
At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
