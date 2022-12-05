ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target

The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday

The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
KSDK

Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Offers Reminder That There Is More To Do

St. Louis Cardinals fans rejoiced on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the team had signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The team finally has its replacement for Yadier Molina behind the plate and may even have the big bat they were searching for. However,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target

Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs

MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: December 7

It was a small move, but a successful one: The White Sox sent Vance Law to Montreal for relief pitcher “Bullet” Bob James. James would come of age in 1985, with 32 saves and a 2.13 ERA. He’d remain with the team through 1987, but was never the same after a knee injury in Baltimore in July 1985.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return

At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...

