Harrison News-Herald
Clarion call for all landlords
CADIZ—Rental properties are surprisingly difficult to come by in the county, a reality that challenges the Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority (HMHA) each day. Landlords who will partner with the agency are in high demand, and the incentives are significant. The misunderstanding that modest-income people and families are “bad renters” across the board is a gross error that is getting in the way of renters and tenants doing business. The HMHA weighed in on the state of their affairs, their prospects for 2023, and the potential for landlords who partner with them.
WHIZ
ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak
ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
WTOV 9
Some Guernsey County residents frustrated with noise from power plant
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — When a Guernsey County power plant opened a few years ago, nearby residents didn't think there would be much of an issue. Fast forward to now, and that's not the case. The noise from the site has caused all kinds of disruption, and the people are tired of it.
WTRF
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
Harrison News-Herald
Scio firehall breaks ground on $826K addition
SCIO—The Scio Firehouse has been standing for over thirty years and, in that time, has only had one renovation. Last week, they broke ground on a much-needed addition. “We’ve been talking about the building for about five years now,” Fire Chief Ron Thompson said. “Engineering started on it last November, and we broke ground last week.”
WTOV 9
'The greatest fraud of our generation'
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
WTRF
Catholic Charities Converts Ballroom To Overnight Shelter
WHEELING, W.Va. — Several individuals and organizations have spent months collaborating to find a space to provide temporary overnight shelter for homeless adults this winter in Wheeling. Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will convert the grand ballroom at its administrative office into a temporary shelter. “The city of Wheeling...
wqkt.com
Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company
Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
Ohio teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
Wheeling hotel receives recognition for following flag code
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday (December 7, 2022) is the patriotic remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii. And it is particularly fitting that Fort Henry Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented the Hampton Inn Wheeling a commendation recognizing them for the honorable way in […]
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
wqkt.com
Smucker’s expanding again in Orrville, new facility to open next year
The J.M. Smucker Company is adding onto its campus in Orrville. Smucker’s latest expansion project will be the construction of a 29,000-square-foot research and development facility that will support the production of its Uncrustables brand. Company officials say the new building will be up and running by this time next year and is expected to create 35 new jobs with nearly $2 million in payroll.
Harrison News-Herald
Letter to editor: Employee expected to use vacation for sick days
I am a railroad Signal Worker for the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and I am a proud union member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS). I am one of the over 6,000 men and women who build, maintain, and inspect the major Class I freight railroads’ signal systems that ensure the safe movement of trains and protect the public at highway-rail grade crossings. The work of our craft is critical to the United States’ supply chain. We are currently involved in negotiations with Norfolk Southern Railroad. As a rail worker, I am covered under a National Vacation Agreement put into effect in 1941. Under this Agreement, we get one week of vacation after one year, two weeks after two years, three weeks after eight years, four weeks after 18 years, and five weeks after 25 years. As most readers are aware, we do not have any paid sick days; we are required to use one of the few vacation days we have, which are meant for leisure, to address health, family, or personal issues that inevitably arise in our lives. We have been making a reasonable request for the Norfolk Southern Railroad to recognize our essential work and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for us to take care of ourselves or our families during times of sickness or distress. It has been four decades without an improvement, and the railroads need to come into the 21st century.
WTRF
Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
