Harrison County, OH

Clarion call for all landlords

CADIZ—Rental properties are surprisingly difficult to come by in the county, a reality that challenges the Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority (HMHA) each day. Landlords who will partner with the agency are in high demand, and the incentives are significant. The misunderstanding that modest-income people and families are “bad renters” across the board is a gross error that is getting in the way of renters and tenants doing business. The HMHA weighed in on the state of their affairs, their prospects for 2023, and the potential for landlords who partner with them.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
'The greatest fraud of our generation'

WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
WHEELING, WV
Five face federal charges in coronavirus fraud scheme

WHEELING, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has indicted five from West Virginia for coronavirus fraud, including a Bridgeport resident. United State Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced the indictments as follows:. Dalton Haas, 27, of Wheeling, Wire Fraud and False Statements to Small Business Administration. James A. Nolte, 51, of...
WHEELING, WV
Jefferson County man sentenced for role in January 6th

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Steven C. Billingsley of Jefferson County has been sentenced for his role in the January 6th riot. Billingsley has been given 24 months of probation, a two fines in the amounts of $25 and $500. You’ll recall that he had allegedly threatened to “hang” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation

Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people

A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH

