CADIZ—Rental properties are surprisingly difficult to come by in the county, a reality that challenges the Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority (HMHA) each day. Landlords who will partner with the agency are in high demand, and the incentives are significant. The misunderstanding that modest-income people and families are “bad renters” across the board is a gross error that is getting in the way of renters and tenants doing business. The HMHA weighed in on the state of their affairs, their prospects for 2023, and the potential for landlords who partner with them.

HARRISON COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO