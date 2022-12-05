Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Fire Hunter TV Anime Reveals Main Visual
The Fire Hunter—also known as Hikari no Ou—is an upcoming anime we’ve covered a few times in the past that has Junji Nishimura (VLADLOVE, Ranma 1/2) directing and Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) writing. The series is based on the novels by Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada, and Crunchyroll recently announced plans to simulcast it as part of the Winter 2023 anime season. Ahead of the show’s January 14 premiere in Japan, the main visual has been revealed.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Explains How the Anime Impacted the Manga
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive on the small screen next year, with Studio MAPPA returning for the third part of the fourth season that will set the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger on a collision course. With this final season seeing Eren become a threat to the world, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and gaining a new army of Colossal Titans as a result, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends are venturing forth to stop him, with creator Hajime Isayama making the rounds to hype the finale.
otakuusamagazine.com
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms TV Anime Plans
An anime adaptation was announced for writer Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga back in September, but we didn’t have any details regarding format or release window at the time. That has now changed, thankfully, and the project has been confirmed as a TV anime series that will air sometime in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Special Ranking of Kings Episode Reveals April Premiere in Teaser
After the end of the two-cour season, a special episode was announced for Ranking of Kings in August. Now we know more of what to expect, including April 2023 premiere plans, returning cast and staff and a trailer and visual. Check out the preview for “Yuki no Takarabako” (“Treasure Chest...
otakuusamagazine.com
You’re Under Arrest Manga Gets First Chapter Since 1992
You’re Under Arrest is back for the first time since the Miyazawa administration. The comedy cop manga by Kōsuke Fujishima, which ran from 1986 to 1992, has a new one-shot chapter coming out in Afternoon magazine on December 23. The one-shot will be called “Taiho Shichauzo GP” (“You’re...
otakuusamagazine.com
Fate/strange Fake Anime Special Hit with Production Delay
The Fate/strange Fake anime special, titled Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, was originally announced for a premiere on New Year’s Eve, but those plans have changed. Due to what has been described as “unavoidable production circumstances,” the release has been delayed and there’s currently no new broadcast date in place.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man Becomes Most-Searched TV Anime of 2022
It’s time once again to see what Google has deemed to be the most-searched topics of the year, and 2022 has certainly proven to be the year of Chainsaw Man. Denji leads the pack in the list of most-searched TV anime in Japan, while Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume, tops the list of most-searched films in Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Ranks #1 in Japan’s Box Office
Based on the manga by Takehiko Inoue, The First Slam Dunk anime film opened in Japan this past Saturday and proved to be a hit. The film ranked #1, pulling in ¥1,295,808,780 (about US$9.50 million) on the back of 847,000 tickets sold during its opening weekend. This total includes...
otakuusamagazine.com
Three Anime Movies Are Eligible For Oscar Nominations
We just learned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which anime are qualified to be nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. All of these anime movies had to have played in a major U.S. metropolitan area sometime this year. So which films fit those categories? There are...
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Revisits Guts' Golden Age Fit
There has been some mystery surrounding Berserk recently, with many anime fans counting down the days until the mysterious countdown time on the anime's official website draws to a close. With it being just around two days until the Behelit Timer hits zero, many fans are left wondering if this countdown might bring news of a new anime adaptation. To help in celebrating the life of the dark anime franchise's "Black Swordsman", one cosplayer has taken fans back to the "glory days" of the Band of the Hawk and the aesthetic Guts had as the hundred-man slayer.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
otakuusamagazine.com
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Yuji Naka Arrested Again for Insider Trading
Last month we got word that Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka had been arrested for allegedly being involved in an insider trading scandal with other former Square Enix employees. That charge concerned buying shares in developer Aiming once they learned they would be working on mobile game Dragon Quest Tact, and now a similar issue has found Naka placed under arrest once again.
ComicBook
Akira Toriyama's Sand Land May Be Getting an Anime
Akira Toriyama is one of the most famous creators in anime, and you only have to look at their work to see why. Decades ago, the artist made a name for themselves with Dr. Slump before Son Goku came to life. As the creator of Dragon Ball, Toriyama has billions of fans, and they have shown up to support the artist time and again. So now, all eyes are on the creator now that a throwback series of theirs is back in the headlines.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
otakuusamagazine.com
INTERVIEW: Musician TK on Chainsaw Man and His “first death” Song
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest anime out right now. Toru Kitajima, a.k.a. TK from the rock band Ling tosite sigure, is behind the ending theme “first death.” An official music video for the song was released today, and to coincide with this, TK spoke with Otaku USA about writing the song, how he approaches composing music, and what he’d like Western fans to know about him. Check out the interview below and here is the single’s linkfire for your listening pleasure.
IGN
Moss and Moss: Book 2 Confirmed as PlayStation VR2 Launch Titles
Enhanced versions of Moss and Moss: Book 2 will launch alongside the PlayStation VR 2 when it releases on February 22 next year, according to a new blog post on the company's website. The update details how the Moss developer Polyarc has worked to make the most of the upgraded...
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
ComicBook
Pokemon Star Teases Goh's Future in the Anime
Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
