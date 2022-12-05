Read full article on original website
Related
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Norman Conquest on Lettrism and Constrained Design
Black Scat Books proprietor Derek Pell (aka Doktor Bey, aka Norman Conquest) once published a popular series of satirical books filled with illustrated texts by a fictional scholar—including Doktor Bey’s Bedside Bedbug Book (1978), Doktor Bey’s Handbook of Strange Sex (1978), Doktor Bey’s Book of Brats (1979) and Doktor Bey’s Book of the Dead (1981). I recently was reacquainted with my well-paged stash of these dryly absurdist volumes.
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Christie’s Pulls $25 M. T. Rex Skeleton from Sale, Why Galleries at Fairs Pre-Sell Artworks, and More: Morning Links for November 21, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTROVERSY HITS CANADA. Late last Friday, news broke that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa let go four senior staff members, a move that “shocked Canada’s art community,” Karen K. Ho writes in ARTnews. Angela Cassie, the interim director and CEO of the museum, said in an internal memo that the cuts were meant to “better align the Gallery’s leadership team with the organization’s new strategic plan.” Some claimed otherwise. Gary A. Hill , the senior curator of Indigenous art and the first-ever Indigenous curator at the museum, wrote on his social media, “The truth is, I’m being...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Paint him out: Katy Hessel’s retelling of art history is Waterstones book of the year
Hessel’s ‘beautifully written corrective’ The Story of Art Without Men is awarded alongside author of the year winner Bonnie Garmus for her book Lessons in Chemistry
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America By Marion Fasel and Lynn Yaeger Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari...
slj.com
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Picture Book Reprints
It’s not as flashy as a CaldeNott list. Less poetic than the poetry. It’s old. Maybe a little dusty. But doggone it, if you’ve ever worked as a children’s librarian, or a bookstore employee even, then you’ve seen that look that comes into people’s eyes when they recount some of the more obscure picture books of their youth. The fact of the matter is that while most of the books on the 31 Days, 31 Lists round-up are from the current year, what about the backlist?
A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams
It's even home to Liberace's legendary mirrored piano.
The 13 Best First Chapter Books for Kids
Although parents should and do think hard about what the best picture books are to read to their young ones, it’s not actually that hard to make a decision about picture books. But, picking great chapter books, is a much bigger challenge. How do you get a kid excited about something that’s going to also be a bigger commitment?
Print Magazine
What Matters to Aamir Khandwala
Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.
Print Magazine
Gamby Has All the Retrofuturist Charm of a Midcentury Commercial
There’s something comforting about getting lost in vintage aesthetics. There’s a wholesomeness, nostalgia, and warmth in mid-century design, and its appeal is not lost upon the type design world. Gamby is a modern retro display typeface designed by Natha Type that beautifully blends design aesthetics from the ’50s,...
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Comments / 0