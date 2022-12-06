Read full article on original website
Q2 Negative Equity Increases Influence Home Equity Q3 Growth Year-to-Year
CoreLogic has released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the third quarter of 2022. The report shows that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 15.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $2.2 trillion, for an average of $34,300 per borrower, since the third quarter of 2021.
Ginnie Mae Unveils VA Mortgage Liquidity Report
Ginnie Mae has made public its first comprehensive report on the secondary mortgage market liquidity of mortgages that are U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guaranteed and pooled by issuers into Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities (MBS). “Ginnie Mae and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have built a robust, resilient...
Path Software Adds Third-Party Origination Functionality to its Loan Origination System
Path Software has added a new TPO capability to its LOS. Known as Path TPO, the new functionality enables clients to quickly and inexpensively enter the TPO market, generating loans from smaller lenders and mortgage brokers. It’s delivered through the client’s current Path platform in a secure, compliant and seamless workflow environment that is configurable for increased efficiencies, the company says in a release.
Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Hire Casey Martin as Chief Revenue Officer
Casey Martin has joined Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach as chief revenue officer. Mortgage Coach is an automated borrower intelligence and retention system, while Mortgage Coach is a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations. Martin is an experienced sales and go-to-market leader with a...
5 Resources for Understanding the Green Home Market
Interested in appraising green homes? If you want to become a specialist in this growing appraisal niche, an important step is to make sure you understand the prevalence of green homes in the global and local real estate markets. You can gain technical knowledge by researching and reading architectural, marketing, and building articles, as well as technical papers about green homes. Here are five recommended resources for understanding the green home market.
Freddie Mac Survey Shows Mortgage Rates Continue Downward Slope
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) finds the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.33% as of December 8, 2022, down from last week when it averaged 6.49%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.10%. “Mortgage rates decreased for the fourth consecutive week, due to...
