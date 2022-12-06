More than 13,000 young people are in foster care across Arizona, and more than 25 children come into foster care each day. Some children spend all of their lives in foster care, and 251 young men and women in Arizona “aged out” of foster care in 2021. (source: Arizona Friends of Foster Care). Aging out of foster care means that when foster youth turn 18 years old, they are separated from the only support they have known, and the resources allocated from State and Federal funding to families who open their homes to foster youth.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO