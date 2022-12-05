Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
cuse.com
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome Offer For Dec. 12
Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men's soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men's basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section...
cuse.com
Women's Basketball Hosts Wagner Sunday at 2PM
The Syracuse women's basketball team (7-2) hosts Wagner (4-4) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Fans unable to attend can watch the game live on ACCNX through the ESPN app. The flex space on the concourse near Gate E will be open with yard...
cuse.com
Orange Claim Latest Matchup With Georgetown
Jesse Edwards produced 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Syracuse (6-4) to a 83-64 victory against Georgetown (5-6) in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange triumph came versus former BIG EAST Conference rival Georgetown and on a day when Syracuse honored Coach Jim...
cuse.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Longtime Rival Georgetown
Game Details: Saturday, Dec. 10, Syracuse, N.Y., 1:00 p.m. Georgetown Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (5-4, 1-0 ACC) will face former Big East foe Georgetown (5-5) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange look to extend...
cuse.com
'Cuse Outlasts Creighton, Advances to National Championship Game
CARY, N.C. – Syracuse men's soccer advances to the NCAA National Championship game for the first time in program history, outlasting Creighton in a 3-2 thriller in the NCAA College Cup Semifinal at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. After both sides traded goals in the first 86 minutes...
cuse.com
Q&A with Dariauna Lewis
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Wagner in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Dec. 11 (2p.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with graduate student Dariauna Lewis. Where did you get your nickname from?. DL:...
cuse.com
Johnson, Opoku Garner USC All-America Honors
Syracuse men's soccer acclaimed attacking duo of senior forward Levonte Johnson and sophomore forward Nathan Opoku are United Soccer Coaches' All-Americans. Johnson checks in at All-America First Team, while Opoku earns All-America Third Team recognition. Both are All-Americans for the first time in their careers. Johnson is the Orange's first...
cuse.com
'Cuse Edged by #13 Vermont
The Syracuse defense kept the nation's 10th-ranked offense to just two goals in a 2-1 loss to 13th-ranked Vermont on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Catamounts came into the weekend series averaging 3.26 goals per game. The score was tied, 1-1, after the first period and then Vermont scored the game-winner midway through the second period.
cuse.com
Orange Lose Series Opener to #13 Vermont; Second Game is Saturday
Game Details: December 10th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse battled #13 Vermont in a 3-1 loss at Tennity Ice Pavilion on Friday. After Vermont scored in the first period, Syracuse held the nation's 10th-ranked offense scoreless for the next 43 minutes until the Catamounts tallied the game-winner with 1:59 remaining in the game. The second game of the series is Saturday, Dec. 10th at 3 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The game will be streamed on Cuse.com. All fans are invited to stay after the game for an autograph session with the team.
cuse.com
Jason Beck Named Offensive Coordinator
The Syracuse University football program has elevated Jason Beck to Offensive Coordinator, securing continuity to its offensive system that displayed significant improvement in nearly every passing statistical category this season. Beck, who coached the quarterbacks this season, oversaw Syracuse's passing efficiency rating upgrade from 108th in the FBS in 2021,...
Comments / 0