Game Details: December 10th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse battled #13 Vermont in a 3-1 loss at Tennity Ice Pavilion on Friday. After Vermont scored in the first period, Syracuse held the nation's 10th-ranked offense scoreless for the next 43 minutes until the Catamounts tallied the game-winner with 1:59 remaining in the game. The second game of the series is Saturday, Dec. 10th at 3 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The game will be streamed on Cuse.com. All fans are invited to stay after the game for an autograph session with the team.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO