Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis says Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen next
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen next because the “cliques” in boxing will get in the way. According to Prograis, the different cliques don’t get along. Prograis points out that the Spence-Crawford fight has been talked...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos blasts Teofimo Lopez over his excuses after his poor performance against Sandor Martin
By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr took a shot at Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night after his excuse-filled victory over Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kambosos, who many feel is the one who physically & mentally ruined th former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) with the beating he inflicted upon him last year, says the fans aren’t buying his “delusional excuses.”
BoxingNews24.com
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner vs. Ivan Redkach targeted for February on BLK Prime
By Brian Webber: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is reportedly in “advanced” talks to face Ivan Redkach in February for his first bout of a three-fight, 12-month, eight-figure deal with BLK Prime. Chris Mannix of SI is reporting the news of the advanced talks between the former...
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford beats Avanesyan, open to Spence or Charlo next at 147 or 154
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford quickly took care of showcase opponent David Avanesyan last Saturday night, stopping him in the sixth round in his one-fight deal with BLK Prime on pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) nailed the EBU 147-lb belt holder Avanesyan...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Faces Intense Career Challenges At 140
By Vince Dwriter: As the headliner for the Top Rank December 10 card in Madison Square Garden, the WBO number one ranked junior welterweight contender Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez escaped with a narrow split decision victory over Sandor Martin. Back in October 2020, Lopez looked razor sharp as...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia expects Tank Davis to fold like any other fighter
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will crumble like any other fighter he’s faced when he catches him with a big shot in their mega-fight in April. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) feels that Tank’s punch resistance isn’t extraordinary, and he’ll react like any average person if he lands his bread & butter punch on him.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan Tonight’s Live Results From Omaha
By Mark Eisner: WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) did what everyone expected him to on Saturday night, stopping #6 David Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) in round six on BLK Prime PPV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford lined Avanesyan up for a left hand...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Crawford vs. Spence won’t do well in UK
By Chris Williams: British promoter Eddie Hearn says Terence Crawford is wrong about believing that a fight between him and Errol Spence Jr will do better numbers by staging it in the UK rather than the United States. With Crawford now his own boss, he’s going to make it next...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo vs. Sandor: Tonight’s Live Results From New York
By Mark Eisner: Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) won a questionable 10 round split decision victory over Sandor Martin(40-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo was the house fighter, so it wasn’t surprising that he won the contest. Sandor dropped Teofimo with...
BoxingNews24.com
Warrington vs. Lopez: Tonight’s Live Results From Leeds
By Mark Eisner: Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, defeating IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round majority decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Lopez, and 114-114 even....
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum on Sandor Martin: “He ran like a bandit” against Teofimo Lopez
By Sean Jones: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum maintains that Sandor Martin “ran like a bandit” against his fighter Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night in their main event fight on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. Arum states that he had the former unified lightweight champion...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Terence “Bud” Crawford stops David Avanesyan!
By Ken Hissner: At CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday PPV Steve Bash (Bash Boxing) and Desmond Gumbs (BLK Prime) presented in the Main Event WBO World Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford defended against No. 6 ranked David “Ava” Avanesyan. In the co-feature Featherweight Arnold...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will end Caleb Plant’s career says Jose Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that his son David Benavidez will end Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s career when they fight in early March in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator bout in Las Vegas. Jose Sr is super excited about his son, former two-time WBC 168-lb...
