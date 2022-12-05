Read full article on original website
UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
UAM Dean of Nursing selected for nursing leadership award
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Dr. Brandy Haley has been selected for the Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) Leadership Award for the Gamma XI chapter. Dr. Haley serves as the dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM). STTI is the international honor society of...
Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado
A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022
Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
