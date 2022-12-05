ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
salineriverchronicle.com

Cool water changes complexion of bass, other sport fish

TEXARKANA — According to Dylan Hann, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for southwest Arkansas, some anglers have called with reports of red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. He stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. “We have seen some bass with...
salineriverchronicle.com

Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season

Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, December 6

South Arkansas incorporations and related actions by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Reinstatement, Team Arklatex LLC, Mason Edward Harding, 269 El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 11/29/22. Certificate of Organization, Dorothy's Diner LLC, Denae Gillentine, 117 East Main St., Magnolia...
salineriverchronicle.com

AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community

LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
talkbusiness.net

Pace of job growth slows in most Arkansas metro areas

Metro job gains in central Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro accounted for almost all of the state job gain increase in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Jobless rates in five of the eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were...
