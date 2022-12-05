Read full article on original website
BREAKING: East Texas May See a Tornado Outbreak on Tuesday
There is something that you don't see very often in the latest long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma...and it's not a good thing. Take a look at this forecast map for Tuesday, December 13. The brown shaded patch represents an area where there is a 30% chance...
KATV
Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe weather next week
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances and temperatures are going up
As the chance of rain stays up this afternoon the temperature will be going up. We should hit 60s late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 62°. Then the temperature will hold around 60° overnight. Rainfall amounts today will be low and the same...
What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?
As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
Arkansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — The saying "it takes a team" has proven to be true for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Strike Team. “[There are] 90 members or so of the strike team,” said ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker. “A collection of people, primarily maintenance workers statewide, who their primary...
salineriverchronicle.com
Cool water changes complexion of bass, other sport fish
TEXARKANA — According to Dylan Hann, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for southwest Arkansas, some anglers have called with reports of red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. He stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. “We have seen some bass with...
salineriverchronicle.com
Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season
Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, December 6
South Arkansas incorporations and related actions by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Reinstatement, Team Arklatex LLC, Mason Edward Harding, 269 El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 11/29/22. Certificate of Organization, Dorothy's Diner LLC, Denae Gillentine, 117 East Main St., Magnolia...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
5newsonline.com
15 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas, totaling 45 this season
ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Dec. 7, 15 new deaths were confirmed related to the flu, including one pediatric death. The total has now risen to 45 people in Arkansas who have died from flu-related symptoms since the beginning...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
salineriverchronicle.com
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
talkbusiness.net
Pace of job growth slows in most Arkansas metro areas
Metro job gains in central Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro accounted for almost all of the state job gain increase in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Jobless rates in five of the eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in eight days for Arkansas teachers
Santa Claus is coming early for teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas, who are poised to get a bonus of $1,500 in eight days.
salineriverchronicle.com
Dan Herrington named Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Chief Administrative Officer
Little Rock, Ark. — Dec. 7, 2022 — Dan Herrington of Little Rock has been named Chief Administrative Officer for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He joins the cooperatives after a 27-year career with a leading Arkansas law firm. “Dan’s skills and experience will enable the Electric Cooperatives...
