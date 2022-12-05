ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states

ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dermott residents killed in Tuesday morning wreck

Two people were killed and a third was injured about 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 165 in Chicot County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Thomas Trigg, 70, of Dermott was driving a 2020 model Cadillac south on the highway when the car crossed the center line. His vehicle struck the front of a northbound 2018 Chevrolet driven by Chrisopher Moffatt, 31, of Hamburg.
DERMOTT, AR

