ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Mercury All-Area: 2022 Girls Cross Country Teams

Daniel Boone: Natalee Kryman, Emrie Watts. Methacton: Catherine Koran, Molly Thomas. Owen J. Roberts: Maggie Lustig, Grace Fennell, Branna Cargo. Perkiomen Valley: Sydney Fitzpatrick. Perkiomen School: Pearl Bixler. Phoenixville: Nevaya Carr, Josephine Reed, Caitlin O’Meachem. Pope John Paul II: Mary Kate Zollers. Spring-Ford: Caley Kuestner. Upper Merion: Amelia Desilets.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury All-Area: 2022 Girls Volleyball Teams

Boyertown: Sabrina Falzone. Daniel Boone: Maiya Piccarreta. Methacton: Rachel Pettine, Mianna Ly. Owen J. Roberts: Emma Finger. Phoenixville: Kristen Brown. Norristown: Amiya Carter. Perkiomen School: Tara Milojevic, Lorena Sanchez, Madie Vinger, Addy Miller, Caroline Mellon, Jade West, Laura Reyero. Perkiomen Valley: Alexis Boozer, Emily Chung, Lola Coulter. Pottsgrove: Raelyn Eisenhard,...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Bright’s free throws win it for Haverford

Gorman Bright made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Haverford a 48-46 win over Lower Merion in Central League boys basketball action Thursday. Googie Seidman and Tommy Wright forced a turnover by Aces star Sam Brown with 1.4 seconds to go.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury All-Area: OJR’s Zubey joins elite company as 4-time runner of the year

Every now and then, a high school enjoys that one dominant athlete in their sport, one who elevates the whole program and continues to raise the bar year in and year out. Claire Zubey has been that go-to elite competitor for Owen J. Roberts, owning Pioneer Athletic Conference meets and medaling at states throughout her varsity cross country career.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Randa leads Hatboro-Horsham past Wissahickon

AMBLER — Hatboro-Horsham has had a different starting lineup for each of its first four games. As the Hatters continue to mesh, they also continue to find success. Hatboro-Horsham went on the road Friday night and earned a 58-38 victory over rival Wissahickon. Kitty Randa led the way for...
HORSHAM, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Woodson quick pin a winner for Carroll

With the match on the line Wednesday night, Cleveland Woodson needed just 14 seconds to work a pin and lead Archbishop Carroll to a 42-36 win over Bristol in a nonleague wrestling match. The crucial bout came one match earlier, when Kevin Carroll earned six points with a third-period pin...
BRISTOL, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury All-Area: Setbacks can’t stop OJR’s McGonigle from runner of the year repeat

Andrew McGonigle knows more than most, it’s about the journey, not the destination. Cross country may not be a combat sport, but McGonigle has had to roll with the punches throughout his career. The Owen J. Roberts senior qualified for the PIAA Championships as a freshman before seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel his freshman track season and alter a sophomore cross country campaign that shortened the postseason field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

W.C East avenges last season’s loss to Collegium Charter

WEST CHESTER >> For the West Chester East boys’ basketball squad, the memory of last season’s meeting against Collegium Charter is vivid and painful. The host Cougars topped the Vikings by nine points and went on to capture the District 1 4A championship. The rematch, Friday afternoon at the Ches-Mont Classic at Hollinger Field House, failed to live up to the hype, however, as East exacted a measure of revenge by blasting Collegium Charter, 67-38.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Young Kennett squad falls to WC Henderson

WEST CHESTER >> Coming into Thursday’s nonleague game with Kennett, West Chester Henderson boys basketball coach Jason Ritter was stressing defense from his talented squad. The plan worked to perfection for the host Warriors as they forced 20 turnovers and held youthful Kennett to just 16 points on six for 30 shooting from the field and walked away with a 57-16 win.
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy