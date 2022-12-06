Andrew McGonigle knows more than most, it’s about the journey, not the destination. Cross country may not be a combat sport, but McGonigle has had to roll with the punches throughout his career. The Owen J. Roberts senior qualified for the PIAA Championships as a freshman before seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel his freshman track season and alter a sophomore cross country campaign that shortened the postseason field.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO