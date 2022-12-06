Read full article on original website
Mercury All-Area: 2022 Girls Cross Country Teams
Daniel Boone: Natalee Kryman, Emrie Watts. Methacton: Catherine Koran, Molly Thomas. Owen J. Roberts: Maggie Lustig, Grace Fennell, Branna Cargo. Perkiomen Valley: Sydney Fitzpatrick. Perkiomen School: Pearl Bixler. Phoenixville: Nevaya Carr, Josephine Reed, Caitlin O’Meachem. Pope John Paul II: Mary Kate Zollers. Spring-Ford: Caley Kuestner. Upper Merion: Amelia Desilets.
Mercury All-Area: 2022 Girls Volleyball Teams
Boyertown: Sabrina Falzone. Daniel Boone: Maiya Piccarreta. Methacton: Rachel Pettine, Mianna Ly. Owen J. Roberts: Emma Finger. Phoenixville: Kristen Brown. Norristown: Amiya Carter. Perkiomen School: Tara Milojevic, Lorena Sanchez, Madie Vinger, Addy Miller, Caroline Mellon, Jade West, Laura Reyero. Perkiomen Valley: Alexis Boozer, Emily Chung, Lola Coulter. Pottsgrove: Raelyn Eisenhard,...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Dec. 8rd): Methacton’s Matt Christian hits 7 threes in win
Methacton 68, West Chester Rustin 47: The Warriors led wire-to-wire in a non-league win Thursday. Methacton jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back. Matt Christian made seven three-pointers in a 21-point performance and Alex Hermann added 15. Holy Ghost Prep 66, Upper Merion 53: The Vikings suffered...
Bright’s free throws win it for Haverford
Gorman Bright made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Haverford a 48-46 win over Lower Merion in Central League boys basketball action Thursday. Googie Seidman and Tommy Wright forced a turnover by Aces star Sam Brown with 1.4 seconds to go.
Mercury All-Area: OJR’s Zubey joins elite company as 4-time runner of the year
Every now and then, a high school enjoys that one dominant athlete in their sport, one who elevates the whole program and continues to raise the bar year in and year out. Claire Zubey has been that go-to elite competitor for Owen J. Roberts, owning Pioneer Athletic Conference meets and medaling at states throughout her varsity cross country career.
Randa leads Hatboro-Horsham past Wissahickon
AMBLER — Hatboro-Horsham has had a different starting lineup for each of its first four games. As the Hatters continue to mesh, they also continue to find success. Hatboro-Horsham went on the road Friday night and earned a 58-38 victory over rival Wissahickon. Kitty Randa led the way for...
Delco Roundup: Woodson quick pin a winner for Carroll
With the match on the line Wednesday night, Cleveland Woodson needed just 14 seconds to work a pin and lead Archbishop Carroll to a 42-36 win over Bristol in a nonleague wrestling match. The crucial bout came one match earlier, when Kevin Carroll earned six points with a third-period pin...
Mercury All-Area: Setbacks can’t stop OJR’s McGonigle from runner of the year repeat
Andrew McGonigle knows more than most, it’s about the journey, not the destination. Cross country may not be a combat sport, but McGonigle has had to roll with the punches throughout his career. The Owen J. Roberts senior qualified for the PIAA Championships as a freshman before seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel his freshman track season and alter a sophomore cross country campaign that shortened the postseason field.
W.C East avenges last season’s loss to Collegium Charter
WEST CHESTER >> For the West Chester East boys’ basketball squad, the memory of last season’s meeting against Collegium Charter is vivid and painful. The host Cougars topped the Vikings by nine points and went on to capture the District 1 4A championship. The rematch, Friday afternoon at the Ches-Mont Classic at Hollinger Field House, failed to live up to the hype, however, as East exacted a measure of revenge by blasting Collegium Charter, 67-38.
Bowser, Worley help Abington snap Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 36-game win streak
ABINGTON >> Abril Bowser’s shooting sent the Abington girls basketball team out to an early lead against Plymouth Whitemarsh Thursday night. The senior guard’s defense in the game’s final moments helped preserve it. With the host Galloping Ghosts holding just a two-point edge, the Colonials had one...
Maslij saves the day for Plymouth Whitemarsh, keys win over Wissahickon
HATFIELD TWP. >> Chris Maslij’s pressure-packed save of a Daniel Hussa penalty shot with just 1 minute, 8 seconds left to play provided a thrilling climax to a terrific performance by Plymouth Whitemarsh’s senior goaltender. “It felt great. I was just trying to relax,” Maslij said of his...
Young Kennett squad falls to WC Henderson
WEST CHESTER >> Coming into Thursday’s nonleague game with Kennett, West Chester Henderson boys basketball coach Jason Ritter was stressing defense from his talented squad. The plan worked to perfection for the host Warriors as they forced 20 turnovers and held youthful Kennett to just 16 points on six for 30 shooting from the field and walked away with a 57-16 win.
