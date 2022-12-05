Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Ohio State president’s resignation follows a year of Big Ten departures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys
As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
getnews.info
Certified Chiropractor in Columbus, OH, Helping People Heal from Various Injuries
Every 10 seconds, a person is injured in an automobile accident. People also suffer from various personal injuries. Chiropractors like First Choice Chiropractic are certified and offer unique and formidable treatments for injuries. Columbus, OH – On the back of an injury, treatment and getting better is always a priority....
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
cwcolumbus.com
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended, former patients speak out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Dr. Grawe is better known to...
Ohio school cancels drag storytime when protesters arrive carrying rifles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — About 50 people, including members of the far-right Proud Boys and some reportedly armed with long rifles, protested outside a planned “Holi-Drag Storytime,” which had been canceled because of security concerns. The Red Oak Community School’s event, which was to feature performers in drag,...
Kroger adds Mix Food Halls to bring new options to dinner tables
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear. It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple […]
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: What the Proud Boys Debacle Reveals About Columbus' Disinterest in Justice
My last couple of columns have been long and heavy so this week I'd like to stick to something light. Let's talk about white supremacy. This past weekend, a drag queen storytime was canceled because members of the neo-Nazi group, the Proud Boys, threatened to be armed and on the scene in “protest” and made good on their promise. Details about what the police did or did not do in the interest of public safety are still under investigation, but we know at least one police officer was recorded giving a high-five to a Proud Boy. This is why you don’t hire police to protect events like this: They refuse to weed out bad actors, to the point that you cannot ever be sure what kind of officer you’ll be dealing with until it’s too late.
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Family of man in fatal Short North beating is thankful bar will likely lose liquor license
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family whose loved one died after being sucker punched in the Short North earlier this year is praising city council's decision to not renew a bar's liquor license. Gregory Coleman Jr. was punched and attacked by two men on Sept. 5 outside of Julep,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
WSYX ABC6
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
Comments / 0