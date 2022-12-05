ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State president’s resignation follows a year of Big Ten departures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
columbusfreepress.com

Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys

As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: What the Proud Boys Debacle Reveals About Columbus' Disinterest in Justice

My last couple of columns have been long and heavy so this week I'd like to stick to something light. Let's talk about white supremacy. This past weekend, a drag queen storytime was canceled because members of the neo-Nazi group, the Proud Boys, threatened to be armed and on the scene in “protest” and made good on their promise. Details about what the police did or did not do in the interest of public safety are still under investigation, but we know at least one police officer was recorded giving a high-five to a Proud Boy. This is why you don’t hire police to protect events like this: They refuse to weed out bad actors, to the point that you cannot ever be sure what kind of officer you’ll be dealing with until it’s too late.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
WSYX ABC6

Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
