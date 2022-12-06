ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
DUBLIN, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday

Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing

A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Choice Premiums Adds UGA To College License Roster

Choice Premiums, a Macon-based promotional products company, is pleased to announce our license renewal with Mercer University, Georgia College and State University (GCSU), the University of North Georgia (UNG), Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), and a new addition – the University of Georgia (UGA). This licensing provides authorization to produce products on behalf of the respective university, which is crucial to integrity and consistency.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

3 Dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon

MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy