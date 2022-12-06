Read full article on original website
Related
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
First Coast News
Sports Director Chris Porter expresses love for alma mater Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Chris Porter needs your understanding. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Warner Robins Demons will take on the Ware County Gators for the 5A football state championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The Demons are the reigning state champions and are playing great football after a rough...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday
Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing
A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Choice Premiums Adds UGA To College License Roster
Choice Premiums, a Macon-based promotional products company, is pleased to announce our license renewal with Mercer University, Georgia College and State University (GCSU), the University of North Georgia (UNG), Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), and a new addition – the University of Georgia (UGA). This licensing provides authorization to produce products on behalf of the respective university, which is crucial to integrity and consistency.
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a Thursday night motorcycle accident, according to Coroner James Williams. The accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway and collided with...
WMAZ
Bolingbroke community's Christmas parade honors 9-month-old daughter of slain mother
Na'Lani will be crowned Honorary Little Miss Christmas Bolingbroke. She will get to ride in the parade and receive donated gifts from the community.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Plants New Trees in Carolyn Crayton Park
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is planting more cherry trees at Carolyn Crayton Park, the site of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Macon-Bibb County held a ceremony Monday to recognize the planting of six new trees. See. .
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
3 Dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1...
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon
MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
Comments / 0